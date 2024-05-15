Rendkívüli

PM Orban: No Need to Send Pro-war MEPs to Brussels, Enough of Them There

On his campaign trail, PM Orban visited north-eastern Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 15. 10:34
Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer
With the election campaign in full swing, PM Orban is taking part in public forums across the country. Last week, he visited Szentendre, Pomaz, Solymar and Esztergom in central Hungary, and he also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Budapest, which was widely covered by international media outlets.

ORBÁN Viktor
Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

This week the prime minister continued his campaign tour in Tiszaladany in north-eastern Hungary, Bertalan Havasi, the PM's press chief, told Hungary's state news agency MTI. Viktor Orban held talks with Zsofia Koncz, MP for the region, and Mayor Ferenc Liszkai. During a meeting with voters, Viktor Oran said:

"Sending pro-war MEPs to Brussels is like bringing sand to the beach. There are already plenty of them there."

"Instead of pro-war leftists who have been bought by the kilo, let's send pro-peace politicians to Brussels," Viktor Orban advised. "Let's show George Soros that there is no worse investment than a Hungarian pro-war politician," the president of the ruling Fidesz said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

