Tucker Carlson: This Is Why Biden Hates Hungary + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the key to Hungary not having been attacked once in the last thirty years, Tucker Carlson opines in a video published on Friday. The American conservative opinion leader interviewed the PM's policy chief, who pointed out that Hungary is a long-standing nation that is culturally an island in the middle of Europe. "We have the right to decide with whom we enter into an alliance and how we govern our own country," he added.

This is a completely new issue for contemporary liberal elites in Washington and Brussels. They are not used to it. But if you take sovereignty seriously, you have to exercise it on a daily basis,

the politician pointed out, referring to what Washington and Brussels find unpalatable.

Neoliberal ideology dominates

He recalled that, as he mentions in his book entitled "Hussar Cut - The Hungarian Strategy for Connectivity", after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the the unipolar world movement was not yet about liberty, but about an ideology based on neoliberalism. He referred to the theory of the American philosopher Francis Fukuyama, which was not about the creation of nation states, but about the creation of a globalized system. "The same ideology must be followed by all those who want to be integrated into the system. If not, you are kicked out." Balazs Orban underlined Hungary's hope in a new world order based on national sovereignty and conservatism, including mutual trust and respect.

If we don't fight the neoliberal world order - not just in the West, but all over the world - we will be in for some serious confrontations in the coming decades,

he warned.

Balazs Orban sees that developing countries around the world are beginning to wake up, and that there is a growing emphasis on asserting their own way of thinking and preserving sovereignty, while the Western mindset is marked by frustration. "They fear losing power and influence," he said of neoliberals. The PM's political chief said that in a changing world order, every country has a role to play, including the United States and Hungary.

Tucker Carlson mentioned that during the Soviet Union, the United States was very popular, there were visions of being liberated by the West.

Asked when he realized that neoliberal ideology was not that favorable, Mr Orban said that it became apparent ten or twenty years ago. It wants to tell us how to govern and how people should live their lives on the path to globalization. "This is not who we are. We want to integrate, and we have integrated into the Western system. We are members of the European Union and of NATO," he said. He stressed that the neoliberal ideology represented by the great powers does not really suit Hungarians.

Washington would weaponize Europe against Russia

The discussion also touched on the Western press portraying Hungary as a tool of the Kremlin, citing Hungary's energy supply ties to Russia and the relationship between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Vladimir Putin. The relationship between the two countries is extremely complicated, the political thinker said, adding look no further than the 20th century.

What the liberal elite in Washington are proposing is: you, Central European countries, can be the spearhead against the Russians,

He argues that the US would eagerly arm the region for it to fight the Russians while a new iron curtain descends across Europe.

"We are in the middle of the East-West trade routes. We want to remain a meeting point. Not the last frontier and not the periphery," he said. Also discussed were former US President Donald Trump's statements on NATO, namely that if Europe cannot defend itself, why should the US defend it?