A survey conducted by YouGov for Sky News found that 43 percent of the British public believes that immigration is doing more harm than good, compared to 35 percent who feel it has a positive influence on the country. The only regions of the UK in which more people believe that mass immigration is a net good for society were London and Scotland, writes the V4NA international news agency .

The most significant divide in perceptions was by age, with 54 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds saying that immigration has an overall positive impact on society, compared to 58 percent of those aged 65 and over saying that its impacts on society are negative. It is striking that fewer women said that immigration is good for the economy than men: only 34 percent of women agreed with the view that immigration has a positive impact on the economy, compared to 43 percent of men. Overall, the country is split on the economic benefits of immigration, with 39 percent saying immigration has a positive impact on the country’s economy and 37 percent saying it is negative.