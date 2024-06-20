Élő közvetítés
Political Parties Are Lying to Them About Immigration, Brits Say

A poll shows that the majority of British have negative views on immigration, and only Nigel Farage's party is being truthful on the issue.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2024. 06. 20. 16:45
Illegal immigrants arrive at the port of Dover on British Border Patrol vessels previously (Photo: MTI/EPA/Andy Rain)
A survey conducted by YouGov for Sky News found that 43 percent of the British public believes that immigration is doing more harm than good, compared to 35 percent who feel it has a positive influence on the country. The only regions of the UK in which more people believe that mass immigration is a net good for society were London and Scotland, writes the V4NA international news agency .

The most significant divide in perceptions was by age, with 54 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds saying that immigration has an overall positive impact on society, compared to 58 percent of those aged 65 and over saying that its impacts on society are negative. It is striking that fewer women said that immigration is good for the economy than men: only 34 percent of women agreed with the view that immigration has a positive impact on the economy, compared to 43 percent of men. Overall, the country is split on the economic benefits of immigration, with 39 percent saying immigration has a positive impact on the country’s economy and 37 percent saying it is negative.

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, is the only political party people think are telling the truth on immigration: 60 percent agreed that the populist party was saying what it genuinely thinks. 

In contrast, 52 percent of the public said they don’t believe the left-wing Labor Party’s rhetoric on immigration, while 49 per cent indicated they don’t think PM Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives were telling the truth about the issue.

The survey also revealed that

the public largely believes that the government could cut immigration if it wanted to but is unwilling to do so because of the potential backlash.

The public’s distrust is perhaps to be expected, given that the government has been lying to them about immigration for well over a decade, an article by the US news portal Breitbart on the survey reads. The governing Conservative Party pledged in its 2010, 2015 and 2017 election manifestos to reduce net migration – the total number of foreigners admitted minus those leaving the country – to 10,000 a year. In 2019, the Conservatives under Boris Johnson backed away from the specific target, but continued to promise an overall reduction in immigration. None of these promises have been fulfilled, and in fact immigration has increased massively under the Conservatives, with Johnson’s post-Brexit immigration reforms opening up immigration to nearly the entire world without a firm annual cap.

As a result, a record number of foreigners have arrived in the country, with net migration reaching the highest ever at 764,000 in 2022. Although official figures fell slightly last year and current estimates suggest that net migration will have reached 685,000 in 2023, it is likely to increase.

Rishi Sunak is attempting to attribute the slight drop to his own policies, and said that if re-elected in the 4 July elections, his government would seek to "halve” net migration next year – a figure that would still be unimaginably high – and then introduce an unspecified annual cap in the future. The left-wing Labor Party has also pledged to reduce immigration but, like the Conservatives, has so far refused to set a specific numerical target.

On Monday, Nigel Farage presented his Reform Party’s "contract” with the people. 

Farage said his party would seek to "freeze” all non-essential immigration to ease pressure on housing, the labour market, schools, the National Health Service and British society itself, and warned that the country was in "cultural decline” and that only a freeze on immigration "can help us at least try to catch up”.

Cover photo: Illegal immigrants arrive at the port of Dover on British Border Patrol vessels previously (Photo: MTI/EPA/Andy Rain)

