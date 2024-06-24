Proof of How LGBTQ Communities Get Kids Involved + Video

The arrival of the warm summer weather offers more and more opportunities to organize LGBTQ-themed events outdoors. June is Gay Pride Month, and members of the LGBTQ community will take to the streets even on the hottest days to express their pride, the international V4NA news agency writes.

Recently, however, there has been a growing number of events that are also meant specifically for children. This year is no different, especially in the United States and Canada.

In one elementary school in Vancouver, teachers encouraged pupils to go out in the rain and march in all kinds of rainbow accessories to demonstrate their solidarity with the LGBTQ community. The incident was filmed, and the video went viral on the internet. This particular incident took place last summer, but since then a good number of programs have been launched overseas.

Allegedly, a Vancouver elementary school had kids go out in the rain today doing a "pride" march around the area.



Where are the parents? pic.twitter.com/lAKEgTPmig — Freecanuck; I Stand with Canadian Freedoms🇨🇦 (@Freecanuck1) June 20, 2023

In the United States, the programs below are called family-friendly events.

VIDEO: The DC "family-friendly" pride parade included a twerk-off in front of children, with the police chief participating in the march. Meanwhile, rioters were vandalizing nearby statues. #pridemonth #pride #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/J5WlpuSdBH — Prince Carlton 🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) June 12, 2024

No wonder the United States has come this far. As V4NA reported earlier, a user on the TikTok video hosting site explained in a post that LGBTQ events for children and "naughtiness" or "perversion" should go hand in hand.

Tiktoker explains that “kid friendly” pride events doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be kink.



“Kids and kink can coexist at pride” pic.twitter.com/3eHZS9Osxn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2023

And indeed, these events abound in scenes that children would not normally be allowed to see. A gay Pride Parade in Washington, also attended by kids, regularly features semi-naked trans people, while other venues have drag queens wearing outrageous costumes to perform before schoolchildren. There are shows where kids even get a chance to put the performer's dildo in their mouths.

In another video, a young girl talks about how she has known she is bisexual since she was 10. She also says that her world has been rocked many times since then because she often thought she is more of a lesbian or perhaps an omnisexual, a person who is attracted to people of all identities. Since then, she has come to identify as queer.

During the conversation, the teenager finally came to the conclusion that she is gender queer, trans masculine and queer all at the same time. As it turns out, a trans masculine person is someone non-binary who feels connected to masculinity but doesn't always identify as male, they just act like one. In the same video, one woman confessed that she didn't know what she identified herself as, saying

I don't know. Gender neutral... or gender fluid. I think that's what they say, I don't know. I'm confused.

A Pride attendee: "It was around 10 that I started questioning if I was bi. Since then it was a slippery slope - am I bi, omni, lesbian? Now recently I'm like, am I pan? Now I'm starting to realize I'm queer." pic.twitter.com/5RqDMJlK3q — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) June 13, 2022

Last year's parades across the United States featured images of men, women, gays, transgender people and people of all sexualities dancing half-naked and nude in front of young children. The photo below shows a man – rather lightly – dressed as a woman lying with his legs apart in front of the children. The event was advertised as family-friendly.

I regret to inform you that yesterday’s drag show at the Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin farmer’s market wasn’t as family-friendly as advertised. pic.twitter.com/oeNLxthPIT — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 13, 2022

In another video, a drag queen standing on an eggplant emoji float says – in front of young children – that they have lubricants.

DEPRAVITY: A drag queen standing on an egg plant emoji with dancers with bulging genitals says “WE HAVE GENITALS AND LUBE” to little children in the crowd | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/YWAkjXkxM6 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

The footage below shows a toddler at a pride march as half-naked man whipping each other pass by.

INSANE: A mother stands by in excitement as her TODDLER is exposed to half naked men WHIPPING each other in BDSM and doggy play attire here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/oFi9TYDSxE — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

In the most shocking video, a young child clearly does not want to take part in the parade, but his mother would not let him go and forces him to watch the show and applaud.

CHILD ABUSE: A woman forces a boy against his will to watch the LA PRIDE March as LGBTQ attendees twerk here in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Ei9gEZMMBU — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

This year's Pride festivals have yet to gather full steam in the US as the celebrations normally last until mid-autumn. However, judging by last year's events, this year - under pressure from the gender lobby - will also bring anything on offer.

Cover photo: Gender lobby is getting tougher overseas (Photo: AFP/Hans Lucas/David Himbert)