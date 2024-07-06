Fico Expresses Admiration for PM Orban's Peace Mission

The Slovak prime minister made his first public appearance this May's assassination attempt on his life. Robert Fico appeared at a state ceremony for Cyril and Methodius Day. In his speech, he expressed his admiration for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who visited Kyiv and Moscow as part of his peace mission, stressing the importance of a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the EU headquarters in Brussels on April 18, 2024 (Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP)

I would like to express my admiration to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for not hesitating to go to Kyiv and Moscow. Had my health allowed, I would have been more than happy to join him in the peace talks. I repeat, peace initiatives are never enough,

– Slovakia's prime minister said.

Fico: Without appropriate action, the war could spiral out of control

In his speech, Mr Fico emphasized that we all need to reflect on what is happening in Slovakia and Europe today, adding that they were harshly criticized for taking a clear position on the need for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine war.

Let us all think about what we are going to do. And for God's sake, let's not have a repeat of May 15, and let's not escalate tensions over the war in Ukraine,

– he added.

According to Mr Fico, there may be a way to establish a fair political playing field for correct cooperation, where there's a need to join forces.

Peace, as has been said many times, is not everything. But without peace, everything is nothing,

– he added. The politician also underlined that unless something is done in the coming days and months, the situation in Ukraine could spiral out of control and become an uncontrollable war.

In his speech, Mr Fico underscored that we need to build a barrier against the senseless progressive and liberal ideologies that are spreading like cancer.

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, Slovakia's prime minister was attacked in May by a pro-war assassin. Juraj Cintula says his intention was not to kill Mr Fico, but only to injure him. The assassination attempt on the Slovak prime minister was recently classified as a terrorist attack, according to the country's prosecutor general.

Cover photo: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on April 11, 2024 (Photo by Sergii Harchenko / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)