Hungary first held the rotating presidency in 2011, from January 1 to June 30, within the framework of the Spanish-Belgian-Hungarian "EU trio." Back then, the slogan of the presidency program was "A Strong Europe," with its main priorities including job creation, strengthening EU policies, and responsible enlargement of the EU.
Hungary's EU Presidency Starts Today
Today marks the official start of Hungary's six-month presidency of the European Council. Today, on behalf of the Hungarian government, PM Viktor Orban will officially take over the presidency from Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels.
Prior to this year's Hungarian presidency, Belgium held the presidency, and Hungary will be succeeded in the presidency by Poland.
The presidency of the Council of the European Union is both a position of influence and one of limited duration. However, it provides ample time for Hungarian politics, often labeled "anti-European," to demonstrate that it can work for a strong Europe.
This is clearly evident from the Hungarian presidency's new motto: "Make Europe Great Again!"
The Hungarian program identifies seven main priorities, including the adoption of a new European competitiveness pact, strengthening Europe's defense policy, a coherent and merit-based enlargement policy, curbing illegal migration, shaping the future of cohesion policy, a farmer-oriented EU agricultural policy, and tackling the bloc's demographic challenges. To achieve these goals, Hungary will organize formal and informal Council meetings, projects, conferences, and get a chance to invite the EU's leadership to the country.
However, the road to Hungary's presidency has not been without its challenges. On several occasions, MEPs have threatened to block the Hungarian presidency, questioning the country's ability to fulfill this role credibly. More than a year ago, they argued that Hungary was violating the EU's core values and not abiding by the principle of loyal cooperation. Later, criticisms emerged that the Hungarian presidency would represent Russian and Chinese interests. Zoltan Kovacs, the government commissioner in charge of the preparation and implementation of the operational tasks of Hungary's 2024 presidency, responded to these allegations by pointing out that
the repeated accusations that Hungary is promoting Russian or Chinese interests are completely unfounded and part of a broader narrative aimed at damaging Hungary's reputation. "We would urge malicious critics to give Hungary the opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities and commitment instead of using false speculation and divisive language,
he said, adding that "the presidency of the Council of the European Union carries with it a significant responsibility, and Hungary is fully aware of the implications. We are committed to serving as an impartial mediator during the presidency, ensuring that the interests of the whole EU are protected."
It is time to finally move beyond these baseless allegations and and focus on our common goals and commitments.
Hungary's Council Presidency comes at a difficult time: the decision on the three most important EU officials, the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs - following the EP elections in early June - has created a pro-war coalition in Brussels.
Europe is in crisis, and the European Union is in decline, with people sensing war, migration and stagnation instead of peace, order and development,
– Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
"Hungary can use the presidency to present a political alternative. Hungary is not offering this to the mainstream and the so-called rainbow coalitions, but to the people of Europe and to European interest groups," analyst Zoltan Kiszelly told the daily Magyar Nemzet. Szazadveg's director of political analysis emphasized that the Hungarian government should not make an offer to pro-war coalitions, but to European society which, for the most part, shares the Hungarian government's position on migration, Brussels' overbearing power, and on the issue of war and peace. This is what the Hungarian presidency should be used for, to highlight this political alternative, the expert said.
It is no exaggeration to declare that the Hungarian presidency will add a fourth city to the three traditional capitals of the EU (Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg): 135 official EU events will take place in Brussels and 200 in Hungary during the country's six-month presidency.
Cover photo: The programme, the logo and the websites of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024 were presented on June 18 at a press conference in Budapest's Varkert Bazaar by Janos Boka, Hungary's EU Affairs Minister and Zoltan Kovacs, government commissioner in charge of the preparation and implementation of the operational tasks of the 2024 Hungarian Presidency (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
"Many Right-wing Parties in Europe Fit Into Picture"
The new political formation could also be useful in helping the work of Hungary during its EU presidency.
PM Orban: Peace, Order and Development + Video
A new European patriot alliance is forged in Vienna.
Pro-War Cooperation Forms Between Now Leftist EPP, Socialists and Liberals, MEP Says
A manipulation of power is at play in European politics that is overriding the will expressed by European citizens in the elections.
Here Are the Priorities of Hungarian EU Presidency
The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU will focus on seven priority areas, the EU affairs minister said in a video posted Saturday on his Facebook page.
