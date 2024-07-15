Patriots for Europe a Faction of Winners

This is a political group of winners, Tamas Deutsch emphasized in a recent interview. In a video posted on his social media, the Fidesz MEP made clear that

the party of former Prime Minister Babis won the European Parliament elections in the Czech Republic, the Austrian Freedom Party won in Austria and the French National Rally won the European Parliament elections in France by a landslid

We, on the right, do not override the will of our citizens, Mr Deutsch stressed, adding that and that Marine Le Pen's party came in third in France in terms of seats, but even in the second round Ms Le Pen's NR received the most votes - more than 10 million - from all the parties.

Fidesz also won the European Parliament elections by a landslide, so patriots for Europe is a faction of winners in the European Parliament. The representatives of the old regime have a reason to fear, I can tell youthat much, because from now they'll be unable to continue with their power manipulations unchanged, and unaffected,

– Fidesz's Tamas Deutsch emphasized.

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, the EP list leader of the Fidesz-Christian Demcrat (KDNP) party alliance, attends a press conference after the inaugural meeting of the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament in Brussels on July 8, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)