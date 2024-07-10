Peace Mission: PM Orban Requests Turkish President's Support for Hungary's Peace Efforts

Viktor Orban reported on his meeting with the Turkish president in a short video post on his social media page. The prime minister of Hungary, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, urged Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support our efforts for peace.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on July 9, 2024. At the meeting, the Russia-Ukraine war was discussed with PM Orban calling for Turkish support for the Hungarian peace mission. Photo released by the Prime Minister's Press Office. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Magyar Nemzet reported earlier that PM Orban was holding talks on Tuesday in Washington with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Hungarian peace mission. Regarding the meeting, Hungary's leader said,

The most important topic was, of course, the war between Russia and Ukraine, which, as expected, has entered a new phase, more brutal than ever. It is also clearer than ever that in order to end the suffering, we need peace and peace initiatives.

During the course of the war, Turkey has already proved itself to be an indispensable player in establishing peace, according to Orban.

President Erdogan was the only statesman who was able to successfully negotiate a Russian-Ukrainian agreement on the Black Sea grain supplies. I asked Mr President to support us in our peace mission. The positions of the warring parties remain far apart, however, if the friends of peace unite, together we can take the next step towards peace,

the PM concluded his post.

Cover image: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shaking hands in Washington on July 9, 2024. Photo released by the Prime Minister's Press Office (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)