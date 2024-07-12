Következő mérkőzések
PM Orban in Talks with Donald Trump as Part of Peace Mission

The prime minister of Hungary currently holding the rotating presidency of the European Council discussed peace options with the former US president.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 07. 12. 10:34
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed peace options with former US President Donald Trump (Photo: Hungarian PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with former US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening, as the next stage of his peace mission, Bertalan Havasi,  the prime minister's press chief, told Hungarian state news agency MTI.

ORBÁN Viktor; TRUMP, Donald
In the photo released by the Hungarian PM’s Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) meets with Donald Trump at the residence of the former US president and Republican presidential candidate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on July 11, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

The meeting that took place in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, focused on peace options, the statement said. 

In his post on social media, Hungary's prime minister said,

We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he's going to solve it.

In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) meets with Donald Trump at the residence of the former US president and Republican presidential candidate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on July 11, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

