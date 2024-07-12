PM Orban in Talks with Donald Trump as Part of Peace Mission

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with former US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening, as the next stage of his peace mission, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister's press chief, told Hungarian state news agency MTI.

In the photo released by the Hungarian PM’s Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) meets with Donald Trump at the residence of the former US president and Republican presidential candidate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on July 11, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

The meeting that took place in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, focused on peace options, the statement said.

In his post on social media, Hungary's prime minister said,

We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he's going to solve it.

