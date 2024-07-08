Tamas Deutsch: Strong Right-Wing Realignment Taking Place Globally

– The Patriots for Europe party alliance has strong foundations already. The president of the Portuguese Chega party has announced his intention to become part of the alliance, and the Spanish Vox party has also joined the new patriotic force. Do you expect broad support?
– The initiative of Andrej Babis, the president of the Czech ANO party, Herbert Kickel, the chairman of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), and Fidesz President Viktor Orban has been very well received. This new initiative is symbolic in many ways. On one hand, it's an initiative by parties from three Central European countries committed to national politics and a sovereignist political course. On the other, we have a new, right-wing faction with great prospects and long-term goals, as well as an implementation plan. And of course, let's not forget that all three initiating parties won the European elections in their respective countries. So this is a coalition of winners.
Besides the public declarations of accession already made, I can tell you that in the first half of this week, when the new grouping is due to be officially formed, Patriots for Europe - this new alliance attracting significant interest and a positive reception - will emerge as a political group with considerable force.