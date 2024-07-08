Tamas Deutsch: Strong Right-Wing Realignment Taking Place Globally

– The left is already fearful of this new force. What's your message to those who are trying to undermine the work of the right-wing alliance?

– In our decades of work in Brussels, we have become accustomed to the fact that if you are not a political player "accepted" and approved by the mainstream, you have to do your job in a strong headwind. However, this has never stopped us from delivering on our plans and tasks. We are fully aware that reality isn't exactly what happens in these leftist-liberal "intellectual bubbles" that create an alternative reality, isolated from the world. A few weeks ago, the European Parliament elections demonstrated once again that, while they continue to live in a virtual world of their own making, a very significant right-wing realignment is taking place. This right-wing shift has given the motivation and impetus to our new grouping initiative. The leftist-liberal forces and Soros's network are no longer able to conceal reality, with their constant smear campaigns ringing hollow...

– PM Viktor Orban recently discussed peace in Kyiv and Moscow. He named the establishment of peace as the main objective of the Hungarian presidency. Can we say that the main objective of this new party alliance and parliamentary group is also to stop the Russia-Ukraine war?

– The people of Europe want peace, there is no question about that. The election was about a choice between war and peace, and the voters knew full well that the real question was who, as a voter, they expect their politicians to take practical steps in a wartime situation to end the conflict as soon as possible. In practice, the European Union today is engaged in a net pro-war policy, providing money, weapons, and political support to deepen the war.

It is hypocrisy at its best that the people in Brussels are preaching about wanting peace but, to achieve it, they believe we need to give more weapons, more money, and more political support to escalate the war...

Viktor Orban's visit to Ukraine was a very well thought-out diplomatic initiative with the potential for success. The Hungarian prime minister, who took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, has taken a meaningful diplomatic step towards achieving peace as soon as possible. And we have not seen such a major ceasefire initiative since the war began.