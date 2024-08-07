Fidesz-Christian Democrats EP group leader Tamas Deutsch and MEP Kinga Gal have called on the European Commission in a letter to fulfil its obligations and stand up against Ukraine's blackmail threatening the energy security of EU member States.
Governing Parties' Message to European Commission
MEPs of Hungary's ruling parties have called on Brussels to take steps over Ukraine's blackmail.
The MEPs stressed that based on official Ukrainian statements, Ukraine's decision to stop Russian crude oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia was aimed at forcing the two member states to change their pro-peace positions, and was therefore admittedly political blackmail.
We call on the European Commission to take the necessary steps without delay so that Ukraine scraps the unacceptable and unlawful measures that gravely endanger the energy security of EU member states
the MEPs wrote.
Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP/Danil Shamkin)
