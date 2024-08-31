Hungary Is Exceptionally Prepared for Heating Season In European Comparisons

Following his nearly three-hour meeting with Alexey Miller, the CEO of Russian state gas giant Gazprom, the foreign affairs and trade minister said that two extremely important decisions had been made in recent years in the field of natural gas supply to Hungary that have since clearly proved to be correct steps.
One is the construction of the TurkStream pipeline with the cooperation of Russian, Turkish, Bulgarian and Serbian partners, and the other is the signing of a long-term, 15-year gas procurement contract with Gazprom back in 2021,
he said, stressing that "Today, this long-term gas purchase agreement and this secure southern transport route enable Hungary's gas supply to be guaranteed and stable even in an extremely difficult geopolitical environment".