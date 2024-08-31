Hungary Is Exceptionally Prepared for Heating Season In European Comparisons

the foreign minister said that he and Alexei Miller had discussed the situation on the European energy market for nearly three hours, and can conclude that Hungary's natural gas supply remains stable and secure.

Gazprom is fulfilling its commitments under the 2021 contract. Turkey, Bulgaria and Serbia are acting as reliable transit countries and ensuring the continued flow of gas from Russia to Hungary,

he pointed out, noting that last year approximately 5.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas arrived in Hungary via the TurkStream, and that this year the figure has already reached 4.8 billion cubic meters. "It is clear that the southern transport route is becoming increasingly significant, and can secure and guarantee Hungary's natural gas supply," he stressed.

And this is why, Hungary's preparedness for the upcoming months, otherwise known as the heating season, is also doing very well, even by European standards.

Natural gas storage facility filledness has reached the 89 percent level, which means that as of today, Hungary can cover 57 percent of its annual consumption with the gas currently in storage. "To be clear about what this means in European terms: the European average is 27 percent," he added.