The Success of the Peace Mission Is in Europe's Interest

According to the group leader, the meetings with the Russian and Chinese presidents are also exemplary, as it demonstrates that internationally authority of the Hungarian PM far exceeds the level that would be justified by the size and performance of our country. The reality is that Viktor Orban has become a political factor globally, and the Left is unable to swallow this. Without the cooperation of Russia and China, it is hard to imagine an international security system that would guarantee lasting peace and prosperity, so dialogue with these powers is essential. Europe is simply not in a position to impose peace on the parties by any means. The success of the peace mission is therefore in Europe's interest, he said.

The US Democratic leadership is committed to the pro-war side. President Biden's son has personal business interests in Ukraine, according to press reports, and it is assumed that Democratic interests are also benefitting from the conflict, so it is clear that only a Republican president can achieve a swift and lasting peace. Republican candidate Donald Trump has a very good relationship with Viktor Orban. Their conservative views, and their view of the world are very much in line on many significant points. As the saying goes: It is in really difficult situations that you find out who your true friends are,

the politician noted.

The Hungarian prime minister not only tried to maintain good relations with President Trump when he was the top man of the United States, but also consistently stood by him even after his election defeat and when international public opinion attacked him while in the US they were trying to sideline him through various court cases.

The United States elects a new president in the fall. It has been said in several forums that if Trump is elected, he will end the war in short order. What is certain is that the strength of his country and his personal authority and stature are certainly factors that carry the realistic possibility of peace. It is extremely unfortunate that Brussels does not posses these qualities,

he added.

With unshaken faith

"Change is urgent not only because of the war, but because humanity is heading in a very detrimental direction. We have been shaken by two recent assassination attempts. Both attacks were perpetrated against politicians who were interested in returning the world to normalcy. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is a very important ally of Hungary in European politics, regarding migration and national sovereignty issues. And Donald Trump represents the strength and common sense that can stabilize the US position as a world power and, in cooperation with China and Russia, create a lasting security system that guarantees peace and development," Istvan Simicsko stressed.

KDNP looks on the future with optimism, he said, adding that the party is confident that world politics will take a positive turn, that the war and the economic crisis it caused will end, and that the nation-building work begun in 2010 can be continued with vigor in the new era.

He said that by doubling the family tax allowance, they want to give a new impetus to childbearing in Hungary to achieve more favorable demographic trends and to support economic growth by leaving more money with the people.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) arrives in Mocow for meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 5, 2024 (Photo: courtesy of MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)