Viktor Orban Cheers on Hungary's Paralympian Team

"The rooting doesn't end, as the paralympics have only just begun. Go, Team Hungary!" the Hungarian prime minister wrote on his social media page.

In a previous article Magyar Nemzet reported that the summer of sports is not over yet, with the Paralympics starting today not long after the European Football Championships and the Olympics.

Hungarian public media will be broadcasting the games from Paris.

Around 4,400 athletes from 150 nations, including 39 Paralympians from Hungary, will be competing in 13 sports at the World Games.