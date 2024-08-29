Orbán Viktorolimpiaszurkolásparalimpiamagyar csapat
magyar

Viktor Orban Cheers on Hungary's Paralympian Team

"The rooting doesn't end," the prime minister posted on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 29. 10:34
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The rooting doesn't end, as the paralympics have only just begun. Go, Team Hungary!"  the Hungarian prime minister wrote on his social media page.

In a previous article Magyar Nemzet reported that the summer of sports is not over yet, with the Paralympics starting today not long after the European Football Championships and the Olympics.

Hungarian public media will be broadcasting the games from Paris.

Around 4,400 athletes from 150 nations, including 39 Paralympians from Hungary, will be competing in 13 sports at the World Games.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Kárpáti András
idezojelekUSA

Romokban az amerikai szellem bástyái

Kárpáti András avatarja

Az USA társadalmának minden szintjére befészkelődött woke-szekták már jó ideje azon dolgoznak, hogy lezüllesszék az amerikai egyetemeket is.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu