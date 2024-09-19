David Pressman Slams Viktor Orban Again, Starts Threatening

The US ambassador to Budapest, as usual, criticized Hungary and Viktor Orban, this time for supporting Donald Trump in the US presidential election. But he also took the Hungarian prime minister to task for his relations with Russia and China, Politico reports.

"Prime Minister Orban has made no secret of who he would like to win [the election]," David Pressman lamented on Wednesday, two months after the Hungarian PM met the Republican presidential candidate at his Florida estate.

According to Pressman, the ruling Fidesz party is staking its relationship with the United States on the outcome of the November presidential election.

In the article, Politico mentions that Donald Trump is also constantly citing the support of Viktor Orban, whom the Republican presidential candidate called "one of the most respected men" and a "smart prime minister of Hungary".

The feeling is mutual, the article continues. The PM said last month that he believes Trump will win the election, adding that "I believe that this will be good for world politics" and called Trump "a man of peace".

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) with former US President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Photo released July 11, 2024. (Photo: AFP/Viktor Orban/X

Pressman, who regularly attacks the Hungarian government said in a speech at the Budapest Forum foreign policy conference that the United States makes alliances with countries, not individuals. Pressman said Hungary had distanced itself from its allies, and remarked

We [Hungary's allies and partners] ... have to recognize that what we used to dismiss with an eyeroll requires us to look at it directly, and respond to it unflinchingly.

He then noted threateningly that