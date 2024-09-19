Orbán ViktorPressmanMagyarországbírálatTrump
magyar

David Pressman Slams Viktor Orban Again, Starts Threatening

Now the US ambassador's problem is that PM Orban also met with Donald Trump.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Politico2024. 09. 19. 13:20
David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, before the vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership in Budapest on February 26, 2024 (Photo: Anadolu/AFP/Arpad Kurucz)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The US ambassador to Budapest, as usual, criticized Hungary and Viktor Orban, this time for supporting Donald Trump in the US presidential election. But he also took the Hungarian prime minister to task for his relations with Russia and China, Politico reports.

"Prime Minister Orban has made no secret of who he would like to win [the election]," David Pressman lamented on Wednesday, two months after the Hungarian PM met the Republican presidential candidate at his Florida estate.

According to Pressman, the ruling Fidesz party is staking its relationship with the United States on the outcome of the November presidential election.

In the article, Politico mentions that Donald Trump is also constantly citing the support of Viktor Orban, whom the Republican presidential candidate called "one of the most respected men" and a "smart prime minister of Hungary".

The feeling is mutual, the article continues. The PM said last month that he believes Trump will win the election, adding that "I believe that this will be good for world politics" and called Trump "a man of peace".

2024. július 11-én közzétett fotón Orbán Viktor (L) Donald Trump volt amerikai elnökkel Trump Mar-a-Lago-i birtokán
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) with former US President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.  Photo released July 11, 2024.  (Photo: AFP/Viktor Orban/X

Pressman, who regularly attacks the Hungarian government said in a speech at the Budapest Forum foreign policy conference that the United States makes alliances with countries, not individuals. Pressman said Hungary had distanced itself from its allies, and remarked

We [Hungary's allies and partners] ... have to recognize that what we used to dismiss with an eyeroll requires us to look at it directly, and respond to it unflinchingly.

He then noted threateningly that

excuses will no longer work, and that the US will act.

 

Cover photo: David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, before the vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership in Budapest on February 26, 2024 (Photo: Anadolu/AFP/Arpad Kurucz)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Tóth Tamás Antal
idezojeleklátványlapátolás

Naaa, kérem, Szelfi Petit zavarja az árvízvédelmi munka

Tóth Tamás Antal avatarja

Ezért le is állítja azt. Ennyi. Egy szelfi kedvéért bármit.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu