PM Orban: Hungary Has Defended Itself

Hungary has defended itself, proving once again that we can do it - Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during an interview with TV2's Tenyek (Facts) program. Mr. Orban underlined that while receding waters typically cause problems, this time it won’t be an issue, as the water's recession has accelerated. He added that it was crucial for the government and local authorities to work together in the flood defense effort. He also extended his gratitude to the water management teams and law enforcement for their work during the crisis.

A well-oiled sytem

PM Orban also highlighted a critical point in the professional flood defense efforts, one not widely recognized by the public. In some areas, the state is responsible for the defense, while in others, the local governments take charge.

If coordination is lacking, there can be unpleasant moments. Cooperation is key,

– Mr. Orban emphasized.

He recalled this

being the fifth major flood that he has witnessed as prime minister, adding that this time, cooperation was the smoothest.

This is likely due to our well-oiled defense system. The difference between the neighboring countries' and Hungary's defense is obvious,

– Viktor Orban added.

He pointed out that since 1965, Hungary has honed its flood defense capabilities. He praised the country's water management system and the expertise of its professionals, calling them a valuable asset. Although improvisation is still necessary in certain areas, it is now required less frequently than in the past.

PM Orban noted that

while the flood defense structures south of Budapest have been well-built, the northern areas - around the Danube Bend, Esztergom, and Szigetkoz - pose more challenges. In these regions, pre-built dams cannot be used for protection, and anything in the floodplain is at risk.

Minimal damage

PM Orban shared

that after each flood, water management teams prepare a report on what areas need improvement, just as they did following a flood in 2013.

He explained that, based on these reports, mobile flood barriers have been built in several locations in recent years. - "There’s always a debate about building cross dams, but I’m cautious about that," he added. He also mentioned that Hungary can prepare for any flooding more effectively, because the rising waters arrive 2-3 days later than in neighboring countries. He emphasized that a public health clean-up was necessary after the flood but noted that the damage was minimal.

Only little damage occurred, as the water stayed within the riverbanks.

– Mr. Orban explained, adding that

while there was some agricultural damage along the Leitha River, the major cost was the defense effort itself - the people on the dams, all the overtime work, and the supplies. Two million sandbags were filled with about 5,500 tons of sand, and 6,000 people were involved in the effort.

– Now that it’s over, we can talk about it more lightly, but this was a major flood - one of the largest on the Danube - and it will be remembered as such in the history books," he concluded.

PM Orban also discussed EU funds intended for flood protection and damage mitigation, adding however that these funds are "about as uncertain as a dog's dinner." He stressed the need for Hungary to defend itself without relying on Brussels.

War and economic transformation

According to Mr. Orban, we are living through a period of two major crises, and one is the war itself.

Countless people are dying, which is always a tragedy - especially as it’s happening in our direct vicinity. Moreover, these are Christian people, while Europe's population continues to decline. The second challenge we face is that the world economy has completely changed, independent of the war, so the big question of the future is who will succeed in adapting to this. And Europe is not leading the way,

– he added. Mr. Orban underlined that although Hungary knows what’s taking place, whether or not it can adapt remains to be seen.

According to Mr. Orban, the big countries are working to divide the global economy, pressuring smaller nations to choose sides.

We must maintain economic neutrality, and if we do, Hungary will succeed,

– Mr. Orban added. He revealed that he has a plan for achieving this, which he will present in detail at a conference at the National University of Public Service, on Wednesday.

