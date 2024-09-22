St Petersburg's Dumskaya Street will be given a new life with the opening of the first museum dedicated to the special military operation. Details and events the museum is to offer were given by Alexey Kovalev, the head of TD Neva and the initiator of the project.

Dumskaya, formerly known for its notorious nightlife, is taking a new direction. Kovalev says it is time to create something "culturally new". The venue has been under renovation since last year, and visitors will soon be able to see a variety of exhibits, including pieces of equipment from combat events that have been declared safe, in the museum built under the ground.

The opening of the museum is the result of significant volunteer work and donations from the community and businesses supporting the project. Although currently the organizers have no contacts with the city administration, they hope that the institution will eventually gain official museum status. Admission will be free.

Earlier, weapons seized in the Russia-Ukraine war were on display in Moscow, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet.

Cover photo: A display of weapons and military equipment seized in the Russia-Ukraine war at Moscow's Victory Park on May 1, 2024. The equipment on display included Leopard and M1 Abrams tanks (Photo: AFP)