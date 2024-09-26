The Question Is: What's the Fastest Route to Peace?

"Unfortunately, I have to start by saying that we are living in an era of dangers," Peter Szijjarto began his speech, stressing that after Hungary' change from a dictatorial regime and her Euro-Atlantic integration, no one had thought that once again we'd be facing the Phantom of a Cold War and the return of war to Europe.

For the past two and a half years we have been living in the shadow of war,

the minister said, pointing out that as a neighbor of Ukraine Hungary has also had to face the consequences of this, such as receiving 1.3 million refugees. We are paying the price of a war that is not our war and whose outbreak we had nothing to do with.

I think that after almost a thousand days, the real question is not what we think about the war, but how to make peace. More precisely (...), what is the fastest way to peace. We must pick the fastest way. Because the later we achieve peace, the more people will die, the greater the destruction, and the more families will be torn apart,

he said, adding that we Hungarians do not want more death and destruction.

FM Szijjarto stressed that after a thousand days we must honestly take stock and analyze what has and has not been effective in the reactions of the international community and the European Union to the war in Ukraine.

And, if we are honest with ourselves, virtually nothing that the international community and the European Union has done in response to the war has worked out. Nothing has worked out that was based on the assumption that there might be a solution to the war on the battlefield. We have to raise the question honestly whether weapons deliveries made any sense, and obviously they have made no sense. No sense because the weapons shipments have not changed the situation on the battlefield and they have not brought us any closer to peace either,

the Hungarian politician said, adding that arms deliveries have only led to more casualties and a prolongation of the war.

He also expressed the hope that a responsible decision will be taken by those who decide to allow the use of Western weapons supplied to Ukraine to target strategic depth on Russian territory, as this could lead to a serious risk of escalation.

He also drew attention to the need to consider the weight of words in crisis situations, noting that Hungary is seriously concerned about "open and shameless references to the possible use of nuclear weapons".

He stressed that the solution must therefore be sought elsewhere, at the negotiating table, which could save many lives.

Therefore Hungary argues in favor of an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks. This would be the fastest way to peace,

he underlined.

Peter Szijjarto also drew attention to difficulties, saying that the international liberal mainstream made peace a curse word.

Whoever argues in favor of peace will be immediately attacked and stigmatized,

he pointed out.

He emphasized that the UN should play a greater role in diplomatic efforts towards a settlement, because the "UN gives a legitimate possibility even for countries at war with each other to talk each other".

He went on to point out that Hungary considers it as nonsense and unacceptable that the representatives of the big powers are not ready to talk to each other, which poses a serious security risk and could lead to the world being divided into blocs again.

In his view, the whole world could benefit from a civilized east-west cooperation. He noted that Hungary can serve as a good example to demonstrate what a big growth potential is inherent in a civilized east to west cooperation. In this context, Peter Szijjarto highlighted that Hungary is pursuing a pragmatic, patriotic foreign policy based on common sense and national interests.

Hungary's foreign minister stressed that global politics must change fundamentally and must return to the basis of mutual respect, with dialogue and diplomacy becoming the major tools once again.

This is not hopeless, he said, because the friends of peace are in majority in the UN, and Hungary is proud to be part of this global pro-peace majority.

We are ready to support all global initiatives aiming to reach peace and discuss all peace plans,

he said. Meanwhile, he called it unacceptable that some countries would like to attach exclusivity to one or another peace plan. He said that all peace plans should be discussed, including the proposal put together by Brazil and China.

Speaking about economic sanctions, he said that they are totally useless, causing greater harm to some European economies than to Russia.

Regarding the massive waves of illegal migration, Peter Szijjarto stressed the Brussels made a huge mistake by wanting to manage migration instead of stopping it. Hungary, however, insists on its right to make its own decision on whom it allows to enter its territory.

I think that the UN is the best place to recall international law. International law clearly states that anyone who is forced to flee their home country has the right to temporary asylum in the first safe country, but not in territory of the second, third or fourth country. Therefore Hungary will continue to stop the flow of illegal migration on its borders through which Hungarians basically save Europe from further huge security-related challenges,

Hungary's foreign minister underlined. At the same time, he described it as insane that Hungary has to pay hundreds of millions of euros in fines because of complying with international law.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)