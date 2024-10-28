Here's a List of Countries Ukrainians Hate, Including Hungary

Russia (94 percent), Iran (85 percent), and Belarus (84 percent) top the list of countries Ukrainians view most unfavorably, according to a new poll from the Razumokv Institute. The survey was conducted in areas under Ukrainian control, where there are no ongoing military activities.

The top spots on the list come as little surprise, given that Ukraine is at war with Russia, Belarus remains a main ally of Moscow, and Iran has supplied Russia with weaponry, including the Shahed drones that are well-known in Ukraine. North Korea ranks fourth (76 percent), having also supplied weapons to Russia and, according to recent reports, even sent troops to the front lines. China takes the fifth spot, which may be more unexpected, as Beijing has attempted to remain neutral in the conflict, supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, condemning aggression, and even proposing a peace plan. Still, China has developed a close economic partnership with Russia.

Hungary ranks sixth on the list, with 59.5 percent of Ukrainians polled expressing negative views toward the country.

More specifically, 6.2 percent had a positive view, 21.8 percent had a mostly positive view, 30.2 percent had a negative view, and 29.3 percent had a mostly negative view, while 12.6 percent said - rather diplomatically - that the situation was hard to judge.

Hungary’s unpopularity likely stems from its pro-peace stance and the tense relationship between the two countries over Transcarpathia's Hungarian minority.

Weapon deliveries equals positive wiews

The trend contains no novelty, as similar surveys last year showed that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ranked as the third least-liked leader among Ukrainians, with a 60 percent disapproval rating.

The poll also shows that countries providing Ukraine with the most robust military support are rated the highest. The top 10 list is as follows:

Latvia – 87 percent Lithuania – 87 percent Germany – 87 percent United Kingdom – 86,5 percent France – 86 percent United States – 84 percent Canada – 84 percent The Netherlands – 84 percent Czech Republic – 83 percent Estonia – 82 percent

Interestingly, Poland only appears in the 11th position, with 78 percent of Ukrainians harboring positive views towards the country.

Desire for peace grows

The sociological survey also asked respondents whether they considered negotiations with Russia possible. One year ago, only 21 percent of Ukrainians agreed that talks could be an effective way to achieve peace, while 63 percent rejected the idea.

By now, the number of Ukrainians advocating for negotiations has risen to 35 percent, while the portion of those firmly opposed to the idea dropped to 48 percent.

Support for the European Union and NATO remains high, with 88 percent of Ukrainians in favor of joining the EU and 86 percent supporting NATO membership.