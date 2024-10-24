Janos Lazar: Listen to Hungarians, They're Right in the End + Video

"It is worth paying attention to the Hungarians, because in the end, the Hungarians always prove to be right. This was the case in 1848 and in 1956, and it will be the case in 2024, as well," Janos Lazar said at the commemoration ceremony in the Hungarian Opera House in Cluj-mapoca (Kolozsvar) marking the 68th anniversary of the 1956 Revolution and War of Independence.

"Every national holiday carries a message of togetherness,"

the Hungarian minister for construction and transport stressed, explaining that Hungarians, united in language, culture and history, have always been a minority, and this has taught them to not give up, and that they can only rely on themselves.