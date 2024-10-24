Orbán ViktorOktóber 23Deák DánielMillenárisbeszéd
magyar

Massive Crowd Turnout at PM Orban's Commemoration Speech + Gallery

Crowd numbers are not surprising, as "1956 is a right-wing celebration, not a globalist one", senior analyst says.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 24. 10:40
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers address commemorating Hungary's 1956 Revolution and fight for freedom (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Benko)
"There were lots of people, many tens of thousands at Viktor Orban's speech today," Daniel Deak posted on his social media page. The senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute also noted:

even though the event was not advertised for weeks in advance, like the opposition's demonstration.

The analyst pointed out that "even the left-wing media were forced to admit that the Millenaris Park was packed". The venue was full, in fact, not everyone who came could fit in the park - that's how many arrived," Daniel Deak, who was also at the event, added, saying,

It's no wonder, 1956 is a right-wing celebration, not a globalist one.

Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda / Benko Vivien Cher
Magyar Nemzet reported on Viktor Orban's speech, as well as on the huge crowds that came to listen to the Hungarian prime minister. In his commemoration speech, Mr Orban warned about a number of threats, including that the Brussels bureaucrats already have a puppet government lined up for Hungary, and that they have selected the right person for the job, a "real yes-man type".

The analyst also shared that calculations on the number of participants were made using an online crowd calculator, and this showed

many tens of thousands of people, despite the lower number of people per square meter intentionally used to account for the closed off areas.

The calculator estimates that more than 73,000 people had attended the event.

Orbán Viktor Millenáris 1956 beszéd résztvevők száma
Photo: Facebook/Deak Daniel

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers address commemorating the 1956 Revolution and fight for freedom (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Benko)

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelek1956-os Forradalom és Szabadságharc Emléknap

Női virtus az ókorban és 1956. december 4-én

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

A Hősök terén több ezer asszony és lány emlékezett némán a szovjet hadsereg bevonulására, a felkelés vérbefojtására.

