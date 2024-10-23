"We have come together to pay tribute and bow our heads to the heroes of the revolution," Viktor Orban said at the commemoration of the 68th anniversary of the 1956 revolution and freedom fight. "This celebration is unusual because those who protected Hungary from the Danube flood a month ago are also here," Hungary's prime minister said at the Millenaris Park in Budapest.

"What the water authorities, disaster protection services, soldiers, police officers and volunteers did was superhuman work. We have not lost a single human life, and we have kept the damage to a minimum," he recalled, thanking the people who helped in the flood defense.

When danger approaches, we must unite, and although the Hungarians are a proud and stubborn people, but they respect the rule of unity, because without unity there is no freedom, he said. "Without unity, foreigners would rule over us, we would be dispossessed and driven into debt slavery," he pointed out.

"The revolution was preceded by disasters. In January 1956, an earthquake shook the country, and in March icy flood waters struck the Danube region. Adults and children died. Hundreds of families became homeless and thousands were evacuated," PM Orban recalled, adding that

this was a warning sign that it was time to prepare for the big times that would require unity.

Then in October, after the Danube, history also left its course, Viktor Orban said. And the flood of history does not retreat in the afternoon, but follows its own way. This is the time when heroes are born, he pointed out.

"October 1956 inscribed the names of brave Hungarians in gold in the nation's great history boos, PM Orban said. In the autumn of 1956, history went out of its course because Hungary could no longer tolerate Soviet imperial oppression, as Hungarians are a freedom-loving people, he opined. The Hungarians have never been broken or tamed by any occupier.

Soviet oppression deprived Hungarian families of the hard work of generations. They wanted to place it in the service of the empire rather than in the service of the national interest. After the devastating world war, a puppet government was imposed on us, a puppet government with collaborating Hungarians in it.

According to the prime minister,

empires like to conceal the brutality of their intentions, they like to be invited in, and they will do everything in their power to ensure that there are Hungarians who invite them in.

The prime minister recalled that when the Hungarians defied the Soviets, electoral fraud was used to put the comrades in power.

"Hungarians will not tolerate humiliation, even though all the weapons of power and overwhelming dominance are in the others' hands. We fought the most brilliant fight for freedom in world history. We taught them once and for all to not hurt the Hungarian people," Viktor Orban stated indicating that the Soviets and their comrades understood this, pulling back their claws, and thirty-for years later withdrawing from Hungary.

We only fight for Hungary

"Today, history is once again about to spill over the river banks. In the year ahead, it is not the river but history that must be kept contained in its channel," the prime minister said. Referring to the war in Ukraine, he said that hundreds of thousands of people had died on the front lines, and that the European economy had suffered a shot through the lungs.

"There is a growing chance that the war will spread, and if it does, who knows where it will stop. We have not been this close to world war in the last seventy years. The king is bare: the Brussels bureaucrats have led the West into a hopeless war, he noted.

They want to drag the whole EU into the war. The essence of the victory plan is to extend the war, invite Ukraine into NATO and move the war onto Russian soil. The plan is that once victory is won on the Eastern front, Ukraine with its own reinforced army takes over from the Americans the role of providing security for all of Europe. In other words,

we may one day wake up to find that Slavic soldiers from the East are once again stationed on Hungarian territory.

We don't want that, Viktor Orban said, adding that the pressure on the country and the government from Brussels is intensifying. "We Hungarians must also decide whether we want to go to war against Russia".

"For us, the lesson of 1956 is that we fight only for Hungary and Hungarian freedom," he said, noting that "the best thing we can do in the interest of Hungarian freedom is to not take part in other people's wars". In the prime minister's view,

the entire European economy would be destroyed in this war, and millions of people would be ruined

if we let it continue like this. "Well, let's not let it, my friends," he urged.