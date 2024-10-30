Rendkívüli

PM Orban Expresses Gratitude to Georgians for Preventing Their Country from Becoming Ukraine 2.0

No one dares to question that Georgia's elections were free and democratic, Hungary’s prime minister told a press conference in Tbilisi on Tuesday. The debates coming in the next few day should be handled in their place, Viktor Orban pointed out. Although the result of the Georgian election is clear, the election itself was free and democratic, there will still be debates about it in Europe.

Forrás: MTI2024. 10. 30. 10:46
ORBÁN Viktor; KOBAHIDZE, Irakli
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban putting out a joint press statement with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze following their meeting in Tbilisi on October 29, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
The Hungarian prime minister said that he did not want to come to Georgia during the election campaign so as not to give the impression that he was interfering in the decision of the local people. Thus, he decided to wait for the election results.
He noted that Hungarians and Georgians hold mutually positive views of each other, which is presumably rooted in history: 

You are a nation of freedom fighters and so are we. We are surrounded by great powers and so are you, we have always had to fight for our sovereignty and freedom. It is probably this historical fact that created the positive bias with which the two nations look upon each other today.

PM Orban congratulated his Georgian counterpart on his recent election victory, noting that he has followed the debate surrounding the election and the assessments of international organizations, and that "no one dares to question" that Georgia's elections were free and democratic.

Despite all the criticism, no one dares to go this far. And rightly so, because we Hungarians have sent observers, we have been here, we have seen with our own eyes what is happening,

PM Orban said, adding that the reports by the Hungarian observers were clearly positive describing the election as free and democratic.

Viktor Orban also pointed out that Hungary is a neighboring country of Ukraine, and therefore knows what war is like, and is also aware of the value of peace.

Hungary is a pro-peace country in Europe, and we appreciate your efforts to also be on the side of peace. No one wants to destroy their own country and drag it into a senseless war, so we understand the decision of the Georgian people who voted for peace, just as the Hungarians did, as well,

he stressed. 

Mr Orban stated that the Georgian people have made a pro-European choice, and added that he sees both the ruling party and the opposition as committed to EU integration. 

In fact, you are perhaps the only country in the world whose constitution explicitly states that all governments should aspire to EU membership.

To question the commitment of the Georgian government under such circumstances is "most amusing", he remarked.

He also said that Hungary is willing to provide Georgia with all the support it needs to become the best prepared candidate country to join the European Union by the end of the decade, adding that Hungarian experts have already been sent to Tbilisi and that they are happy to receive Georgian experts for a training program in Hungary.

At the press conference, the PM stressed that they have agreed to develop their cooperation in strategic areas. An agreement has recently been reached on the protection of investments, and Hungary is also welcome to participate in the development of infrastructure in Georgia. He also mentioned the plan to have green electricity produced in the Caucasus transmitted to the European Union.

He added that four countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary - are working together to this end, and that a joint joint venture between the four countries has already been established, which he called a decisive step.

He said that Hungary gives state scholarships to eighty Georgian university students every year. 

Although the result of the Georgian election is clear, and the election itself was free and democratic, there will be debates about it in Europe. The prime minister suggested that they attach no importance to these debates, as they are common in Brussels whenever conservative parties win.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban putting out a joint press statement with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze following their meeting in Tbilisi on October 29, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
 

