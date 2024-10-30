PM Orban Expresses Gratitude to Georgians for Preventing Their Country from Becoming Ukraine 2.0

The Hungarian prime minister said that he did not want to come to Georgia during the election campaign so as not to give the impression that he was interfering in the decision of the local people. Thus, he decided to wait for the election results.

He noted that Hungarians and Georgians hold mutually positive views of each other, which is presumably rooted in history:

You are a nation of freedom fighters and so are we. We are surrounded by great powers and so are you, we have always had to fight for our sovereignty and freedom. It is probably this historical fact that created the positive bias with which the two nations look upon each other today.

PM Orban congratulated his Georgian counterpart on his recent election victory, noting that he has followed the debate surrounding the election and the assessments of international organizations, and that "no one dares to question" that Georgia's elections were free and democratic.

Despite all the criticism, no one dares to go this far. And rightly so, because we Hungarians have sent observers, we have been here, we have seen with our own eyes what is happening,

PM Orban said, adding that the reports by the Hungarian observers were clearly positive describing the election as free and democratic.

Viktor Orban also pointed out that Hungary is a neighboring country of Ukraine, and therefore knows what war is like, and is also aware of the value of peace.

Hungary is a pro-peace country in Europe, and we appreciate your efforts to also be on the side of peace. No one wants to destroy their own country and drag it into a senseless war, so we understand the decision of the Georgian people who voted for peace, just as the Hungarians did, as well,

he stressed.