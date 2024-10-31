Pressman Lashes Out at Hungary

The NATO states' ambassadors to Hungary met to discuss the country's new economic "neutrality" policy, the US Embassy in Budapest put out in a statement.

The statement reads: Today, Ambassadors and Defense Attaches of NATO Ally member states accredited to Hungary convened at the US Embassy in Hungary to discuss the security aspects of the Government of Hungary’s recently announced policy of economic "neutrality".

US Ambassador David Pressman said, "Hungary’s newly announced policy of economic ‘neutrality’ and its growing dependencies on Moscow and Beijing have security implications for the United States and Euro-Atlantic interests. We appreciated the opportunity to discuss Hungary’s new policy with our Allies."

The fact that a discussion about an Ally’s ‘neutrality’ policy was necessary speaks for itself,

the statement also notes.