PM Orban: In 2025, We'll Have a Fantastic Year

– We, Hungarians, talk about things honestly and directly, which can make our voice stand out in the EU. This, however, is only party true, as French President Emmanuel Macron recently delivered a speech, in which he said the EU will perish if its competitiveness is not improved,” – Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary! program in his Friday morning interview.

Europe meets here

PM Orban explained that President Macron plays a key role in creating a competitive Europe, noting that he and Mr. Macron discussed EU competitiveness, Hungary's upcoming EU presidency, and the European Political Community summit, which Hungary will host. “The Western world will meet in Budapest,” he emphasized, adding that the United States will elect a new president before the summit, which could influence the discussions.

Now it's the West that's in trouble

What was Hungarians' mindset for a long period of time? – PM Orban asked. “Socialism has driven us into bankruptcy, so we must look at those who are successful, and then copy those market economy institutions that've made them successful, he stated. He pointed out that Hungary had completed this transformation around the early 2000s, adding that while national characteristics are necessary, the direction was clear. He emphasized that now Western nations are the ones facing difficulties. “Although the Chinese economy is successful, anyone who thinks that Hungary’s situation can be restructured in line with the Chinese solution is mistaken. The Eastern model is culturally inapplicable here. We must assemble a model that works for us. Hungary has to find its own way,” PM Orban emphasized.

Staying out of the war

Regrettably, the Cold War mentality has re-emerged in the economy due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Orban remarked. “Bringing back the Cold War is a bad idea, but this is how many are responding to the Russia-Ukraine war, even declaring an economic war,” he added.

He pointed out that while it may have seemed that Hungary had no room for maneuver in terms of the Russia-Ukraine war, the country managed to stay out of the conflict, even though the entire EU was saying the same thing. “Right now, the Western countries are in the process of losing a war. We managed to avoid stay out of the war, which also allows us to stay out of a harmful economic policy,” Mr. Orban said.

Brussels wants a puppet government

– Politics has its own world, PM Orban continued with a metaphor, “like when we buy sausages at the store but don’t go back to see how they’re made.” According to Mr. Orban, “we must be good at politics, where we, Hungarians, usually stand our ground.” Even in the era of a new NATO Secretary General, Hungary does not need to participate in the war, he emphasized. “We've always found room to maneuver, and we will continue to do so in the future. Hungary has the right to pursue a new economic policy,” he said, calling the situation crystal clear. Undoubtedly, it would be more comfortable for Brussels if this ‘pebble in their shoe’ - that’s us - weren’t there, Mr. Orban said. He pointed out that the plan was had been construed, and they openly told us: "Mr. Prime Minister, it's over! Let’s bring in the next one.” When Poland was ploughing its own path, the same thing happened to them, Mr. Orban said, highlighting Brussels' plan regarding the fate of Hungary and its government. He then recalled that both the European Commission and the European People’s Party did everything they could to bring down the conservative Polish government. “They want a puppet government,” he added.

It would cost us deerly

Giving in to Brussels’ demands would cause significant hardship for Hungarian citizens, Mr. Orban said. “They want high taxes instead of low personal income tax. They want us to eliminate the taxes on multinationals, rescind our utility price cap scheme and end the 13th-month bonus pension payouts. They'd also abolish the agricultural subsidies and give them to Ukraine. If there’s a puppet government, the question is: what impact will it have on the Hungarian people?” he asked.

2025 will bring growth

Outlining the practical aspects of the government's new economic policy, PM Orban pointed first to the upcoming U.S. presidential race. “If President Trump returns, the war won’t continue. That’s the first thing. If that doesn’t happen, today’s situation will remain, requiring a different economic policy,” he added. Mr. Orban emphasized that some EU countries are now spending 4% of GDP on military, but Hungary’s fundamental interest is to have a leadership that says: "this war cannot spread further." We put together a 20- to 25-point package that can steer Hungary out of this difficult situation. If we remain economically neutral, 2025 will bring us economic growth of over 3%,” he said, adding that some people assume the government sets wages, but “this would ruin the economy.” He explained that employers and employees must negotiate. “On one side is capital, on the other is labor; they need to reach an agreement together. In a reasonable timeframe, we'll have an average salary of one million forints and a minimum wage of about 400,000 forints,” Mr. Orban said.

National consultation

– We have to protect our achievements in battle, which takes strength,” Mr. Orban emphasized. “In this battle, I have one thing to rely on - the views of the Hungarian people. If I have that, I can protect our achievements and negotiate with a democratic mandate. The national consultation strengthens government policy.” Mr. Orban said, adding that it demonstrates the joint will of the people, which must be carried out. As an example, he noted a previous consultation in which Hungarians expressed that the government should stop migration. Regarding the issue of migration, he stressed that citizens expect the government to take action, even if “Brussels bureaucrats” had described the migration pact as "good," saying that its implementation needed to accelerate - a view unanimously backed by domestic political forces, except for Fidesz and the Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) party. “The situation is that the fight between pro- and anti-migration forces continues, but the odds are shifting in our favor,” PM Orban concluded.

