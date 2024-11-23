Donald Trump Calls Viktor Orban + Video

Today, we had some important discussions in Budapest, PM Viktor Orban announced on his social media. He recalled holding talks with leaders from several countries and, as the meeting drew to a close, a phone call came in from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The interior ministers of Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania met to discuss Romania’s accession to the Schengen Zone. They concluded that all conditions had been met and every obstacle removed, paving the way for Romania to join,

– Mr. Orban said. He racalled that all four countries agreed to work toward ensuring that, starting January 1st, Romania becomes a full-fledged member of the Schengen Zone, not just through its airports but also by land,” PM Orban underlined.

If everything goes according to plan, starting from January 1, when I'll be driving my vehicle to meet the prime minister in Bucharest, I won’t have to stop at the border. I’ll be able to drive from Budapest to Bucharest without any checks, which is a significant moment in all our lives,

– Mr. Orban remarked. Earlier on Friday, PM Orban gave an interview to Kossuth Radio, where he discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and warned of a growing risk of escalation. With two months remaining until the inauguration of Donald Trump, the new U.S. President, Mr. Orban emphasized that the conflict was entering its most critical period, with a grave risk of escalation.

We are now in the darkest hour, the two darkest months of the war lie ahead,

– he observed. “Anyone who's served in the military knows how a day begins, and that it’s darkest before dawn," he added. He stated that Trump’s election victory has brought peace within reach, although he cautioned that the outgoing U.S. Democrats are aiming to leave a heavy burden for the incoming president.