Hír Tvlomnici ZoltánMagyar Péter
magyar

Peter Magyar's Bodyguard May Have Committed a Crime by Forcing Hir TV Reporter Out + Video

The actions of Peter Magyar's bodyguard, who effectively removed reporter David Heiter from a hotel, may constitute coercion. On Monday, the chairman of the Tisza Party instructed his bodyguard to expel Hír TV's journalist, when the reporter attempted to ask him some questions.

Munkatársunktól
2024. 11. 20. 11:58
Peter Magyar's bodyguard removes Hír TV's journalist from a hotel
Peter Magyar's bodyguard removes Hír TV's journalist from a hotel
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Magyar may have overstepped his bounds when he unleashed his bodyguard on a Hír TV staff member. Journalist David Heiter had sought to interview Tisza Party's chairman after media outlets unfavorable to the politician - including Magyar Nemzet and Hír TV - were excluded from a Monday press briefing. But instead of responding to the journalist’s questions, Mr. Magyar instructed his bodyguard to remove the crew. Then the bodyguard forcefully escorted the journalist out of the building.

And in doing so, Mr. Magyar’s close associate may have committed a criminal offense, according to constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr.

The Tisza Party chief basically justified his actions by claiming that the event was private. However, Mr. Lomnici pointed out that in such cases, it is typically the responsibility of the venue - in this instance, the hotel - to manage the event and ensure security.

In this context, Mr. Magyar's personal bodyguard wasn't the one in charge of to implement such orders in the hotel. In short: he could not have handled any removal of individuals from the premises. In the most severe interpretation, the incident could qualify as the criminal offense of coercion, Mr. Lmniczi explained, shedding light on the latest scandal involving the Tisza Party.

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Lentulai Krisztián
idezojelekStumpf András

TÁVKAPCS / Stumpf Andriska, az elit maga

Lentulai Krisztián avatarja

A Mandiner kíváncsi volt a Válasz Online véleményére köcsögözés témakörében. Meg is érkezett, de nem tették az ablakba!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.