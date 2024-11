The Hungarian prime minister had a telephone conversation with former US President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate. Next Tuesday is the day of the US presidential election.

Just got off the phone with President Donald Trump. I wished him the best of luck for next Tuesday. Only five days to go. Fingers crossed,

Viktor Orban posted on X.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)