Violent Far-Left Activists Attempt to Thwart Book Launch by Patriots for Europe Leader + Video

In Brussels, a pro-national, sovereignist event is banned and the presentation of a book containing conservative ideas different from the mainstream is cancelled with such matter-of-factness, as if this were natural in a democracy.

They allow violent far-left rallies that go far beyond the democratic framework and freedom of expression as naturally as if they were part and parcel of democracy.

In the spring, they were determined to thwart the National Conservatism Conference in the center of the European Union by putting political pressure on several venues that were ready to host the event, and eventually the local mayor simply banned the conference. In the autumn, the head of the Brussels office of Mathias Corvinus Collegium wanted to present his book just around the corner from the European Commission building, but Professor Frank Furedi's book launch was cancelled by the bookstore at the last minute.

This time, the event that met with disapproval took place in Hungarian diplomatic territory, in the Hungarian House, which was purchased and refurbished for Hungary's EU presidency

Jordan Bardella, president of the Le Pen's National Rally and also of the Patriots for European Parliamentary party group, was holding the launch and signing of his new book. As the protesters had not been able to prevent it from taking place beforehand, they wanted to disrupt the event itself.

Antifascist organizations had requested and received permission to assemble at the location. The police had secured the site with great force, even blocking all the surrounding streets in the area with barbed wire barricades, indicating that they were expecting the demonstration to be a major disturbance. This proved to be the case, as the police wall was repeatedly and in coordinated fashion attacked by antifas, who were beaten back by riot police with water cannons.

In addition to chanting anti-fascist slogans, they tried to disrupt the event with light and sound equipment.

That the correspondent writing the present article was threatened while working, was immediately branded a fascist, and required police protection to exit the venue to safety is a testament to the level of aggressive behavior exhibited by the activists.

Antifa's actions are well known in Budapest, as well, where in February 2023, a group of their members, who were foreign nationals, entered Hungary and brutally ambushed nine people on the street because they were thought to be fascists. One of the attackers was Ilaria Salis, who was charged with attempted, organized criminal assault with intent to harm, causing life threatening bodily harm and sentenced to prison. With the help of her anti-fascist comrades, Salis ran in the last European Parliament elections in Italy, when she was elected an EP representative. MEPs right to immunity required that she be released prematurely from prison.

Born into an Italian immigrant family, Jordan Badrella, 29, entered politics at the age of 16 and is now a member of the European Parliament, leader of Marine Le Pen's National Rally party and president of Patriots for Europe, the EP party group founded in part by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban. In his first autobiographical book, the politician writes about his origins, journey and his love for France.