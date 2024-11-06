Egyesült ÁllamokDonald TrumpMagyarország
What Donald Trump's Win Means for Hungarians

The right wing's victory in America will also impact Hungary, says political analyst Daniel Deak at the XXI Century Institute.

2024. 11. 06. 15:17
Lara Trump and President Donald J Trump after 2024 US presidential elections closed (Photo AFP)
"What does Donald Trump winning the US presidential election mean for us?" Daniel Deak started off his latest analysis. According to the political analyst at the XXI Century Institute, with pro-peace political forces gaining a majority in the Western world, there is a good chance that the Russia-Ukraine war will soon be over.

And Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has just gained a key political ally, which significantly increases our country's room for manoeuvre on the foreign policy front. What is also important is that the Hungarian prime minister now has close working relations with the leaders of all the major powers: he has friendly or partner relations with the presidents of the United States, China and Russia,

he wrote, stressing that this will also have an impact on the policy of Brussels, and that he expects Hungary's voice within the European Union to be amplified now that the US will become one of our country's most important allies.

"Patriotic political forces have thus won a great victory in America, which is good news for all patriots of the world. But perhaps the best news of all for us is that David Pressman, who busies himself playing LGBTQ activist, can pack his bags and head home, while we await the arrival of a new, friendlier-toned US ambassador", Daniel Deak concluded.

 

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

