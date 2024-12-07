On Thursday, Peter Magyar hosted a so-called Tisza-islands event in London.

The event took place at the European Parliament's London office, and it was live-streamed bearing the Tisza Party's logo. By the fifth minute of his Hungarian-language address, Mr. Magyar had already turned to discussing the 2026 general elections, clearly leveraging EU-funded infrastructure for campaign purposes and his own political agenda.

It is worth noting that the logo of Manfred Weber’s European People’s Party appeared at several events of Mr. Magyar’s recent campaign trail. In November, it came to light that the liberal politician’s nation-wide campaign tour was organized with the backing of Mr. Weber’s party alliance.

Furthermore, Mr. Magyar recently admitted in an interview that Tisza Party members wore Ukrainian national-colored shirts during a European Parliament session on the 1,000th day of the Russia-Ukraine war at the request of the EPP. In a video interview, he stated: “There was a request from the People’s Party to its representatives before they entered the chamber to wear the shirts. This wasn’t communicated in advance or anything like that, but two or three of our delegates decided to comply.”