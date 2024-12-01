kormányMagyarországUrsula von der Leyen
Brussels Launches Deceitful Campaign, Punishes Hungary

The European Commission office in Budapest has started a campaign in connection with the EU court judgment that hit Hungary with an unprecedentedly harsh punishment over its migration policy.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 01. 17:57
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Tisza Party MEP Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook/Peter Magyar)
The Brussels commission is penalizing Hungary while running a campaign of lies, Mandiner wrote. In the article, the author points out what the body claims in its Facebook post:

The Court of Justice of the European Union does not oblige Hungary to accept illegal migrants, nor to give up the country's legal border protection measures, it merely found that Hungary did not comply with common regulations in the procedures related to the submission of asylum applications and the turning out of illegal migrants. The court also found that Hungary thereby deferred the responsibility and costs of complying with EU law to the other member states. This violates the principle of solidarity and the fair sharing of responsibility between Member States. The Court of Justice of the European Union imposed a fine in 2024 after Hungary failed to implement the previous judgment brought in 2020.

The statement refers to a June ruling, which imposed on Hungary a one-time punishment of two hundred million euros and an additional fine of one million euros per day, and then in September, Brussels deducted the amount of eighty billion forints (over 194 million euros) from the unpaid EU funds due to the country.

The government had already announced during the summer that it will not pay, and considers the punishment and its magnitude unfair and unjustified.

In an interview for Mandiner, Hungary's Justice Minister Bence Tuzson stated that they are looking for a legal option to avoid paying the fine, and it was floated that the government would send by bus to Brussels all illegal migrants arriving at our southern border.

The European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen justifies the imposition of the penalty by iting Hungary's failure to implement the 2020 court ruling.

Hungary had previously, according to the regulations adopted in the wake of the 2015 onslaught, set up transit zones along its southern border fence, where the applications of migrants coming in from safe countries were assessed. Until the application was evaluated, the individuals were not allowed to leave the zone. This was not accepted by the EU, so later asylum applications could no longer be submitted at the border, but at Hungarian embassies. Apparently, this does not suit Brussels either.

The so-called migration pact also introduced the long-delayed quota system, according to which asylum seekers arriving in Europe must be distributed among the member states. A country that is not willing to do so will have to pay a hefty fine.

Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch previously called it blood-curdling that the European Court is punishing Hungary with the absurdly high one-time fine of two hundred million euros, topped off with an additional fine of one million euros per day.

The politician added:

All this because we Hungarians operate a border protection system that complies with EU legislation. We prevent illegal migrants from unlawfully entering the territory of Hungary and therefore the European Union.

In another post, the Hungarian representation of the European Commission defends the protective tariffs imposed on China and the Russian sanctions, saying that this is not a trade war. In yet another post, they explain that the EU institutions do not want to abolish Hungary's thirteenth month pension, however, the facts show otherwise. Based on the material of an OECD expert called on under pressure from the European Commission, it can be concluded that the real goal of Brussels is to abolish the thirteenth month pension.

 

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Tisza Party MEP Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook/Peter Magyar)

 

 

