Brussels Launches Deceitful Campaign, Punishes Hungary

The Brussels commission is penalizing Hungary while running a campaign of lies, Mandiner wrote. In the article, the author points out what the body claims in its Facebook post:

The Court of Justice of the European Union does not oblige Hungary to accept illegal migrants, nor to give up the country's legal border protection measures, it merely found that Hungary did not comply with common regulations in the procedures related to the submission of asylum applications and the turning out of illegal migrants. The court also found that Hungary thereby deferred the responsibility and costs of complying with EU law to the other member states. This violates the principle of solidarity and the fair sharing of responsibility between Member States. The Court of Justice of the European Union imposed a fine in 2024 after Hungary failed to implement the previous judgment brought in 2020.

The statement refers to a June ruling, which imposed on Hungary a one-time punishment of two hundred million euros and an additional fine of one million euros per day, and then in September, Brussels deducted the amount of eighty billion forints (over 194 million euros) from the unpaid EU funds due to the country.

The government had already announced during the summer that it will not pay, and considers the punishment and its magnitude unfair and unjustified.

In an interview for Mandiner, Hungary's Justice Minister Bence Tuzson stated that they are looking for a legal option to avoid paying the fine, and it was floated that the government would send by bus to Brussels all illegal migrants arriving at our southern border.

The European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen justifies the imposition of the penalty by iting Hungary's failure to implement the 2020 court ruling.

Hungary had previously, according to the regulations adopted in the wake of the 2015 onslaught, set up transit zones along its southern border fence, where the applications of migrants coming in from safe countries were assessed. Until the application was evaluated, the individuals were not allowed to leave the zone. This was not accepted by the EU, so later asylum applications could no longer be submitted at the border, but at Hungarian embassies. Apparently, this does not suit Brussels either.