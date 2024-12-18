The second day of the European Parliament’s December plenary session began with a symbolic action. MEPs belongig to the Tisza faction, during a one-day plenary session in Brussels in November, entered the chamber wearing jerseys adorned with the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with Ukraine. Now, as a response to this, Fidesz MEPs appeared with Hungarian flags and attire emphasizing Hungary’s national colors, demonstrating their commitment to prioritizing Hungary’s national interests.

The official Facebook page of Fidesz's EP delegation featured the following statement regarding the action:

The Tisza MEPs entered the European Parliament wearing jerseys with the Ukrainian flag. We made it clear: for us, Hungary comes first!

Fidesz MEPs signaled that, even during debates in the European Union, defending national interests remains their top priority. Political gestures such as these will continue to play a crucial role on the European political stage.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEPs at the December plenary session (Source: Facebook)