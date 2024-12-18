Miklos Szantho: Leftist-Liberals in Brussels Bent on Stripping Right-Wing MEPs of All Political Rights

"This means that the leftist-liberal majority in Brussels is bucking customary practice by refusing to "allocate" any positions (as if it were a favor their side granted) to the parties that received the votes cast by tens of millions of Europeans," Miklos Szantho wrote, adding that they are not even willing to accept right-wing MEPs as rapporteurs, or to support any of their initiatives, regardless of the content.

The horror coalition agreement concluded a few weeks ago by the European People's Party (EPP) (including Hungary's Tisza Party), the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) (including Hungary's DK party) and the Renew group was, of course, a premonitory sign of all this,

the think tank chief noted, stressing that

The actual wording of the plan is hair-raising; it seems to have been drafted by national and international socialist propagandists from decades ago. In essence, it claims that the political disenfranchisement of democratically elected right-wing MEPs is necessary to preserve 'European democracy'. Thus they argue 'Democracy is about following the expression at the ballot box (...) At the same time, when anti-democratic forces abuse those procedures and undermine those rights and freedom [sic] and destroy the European democracy, it is our duty to counter them. (...) What the 'cordon sanitaire' does is to prevent extremist parties from having responsibilities and influence within the institutions'.

the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights also points out that

It is precisely this whole Nazi-Communist action that, in fact, shows that they are the extremists who want to maintain their particular brand of "liberal" democracy by anti-democratic means. Unfortunately, after the tragic experiences of the 20th century, this is nothing new to us, and it is what the Left planned to do in Hungary in 1922 (when they would have "suspended" the rule of law a little in order to "restore the rule of law", if the had won) and is what the liberal government in Poland is actively doing today.

Mr Szantho continued his analysis by saying,

All this is also a slap in the face of the electorate in the European arena, because by stymieing the work of right-wing MEPs, they are essentially preventing the tens of millions of people who voted for them from having any meaningful representation in the European Parliament.

He added that

The action may, of course, seem successful for a while, with the forces that practically celebrate migration, gender ideology and war nodding their heads in approval, but after January 20, they will lose all footing. With the Trump administration in office, support from "Big Brother" will cease, the age of patriots will come, and it will be impossible to maintain any kind of isolating practice - or do they want to try to keep that Hungarian Right isolated, which is essentially the "entry point" for the American Right when it comes to Europe?!

The think tank directer concluded his analysis by saying,

Once again it will become clear that Hungary and the Right are not right, but will prove to be right.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: MTI/MTVA/MTVA – Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund)