PM Orban: Europe Must Come to Its Senses + Video

"The Hungarian Presidency of the European Union is coming to an end, so now, at the end of the year we are in the final acceleration," Viktor Orban said in a video he made in Ankara and uploaded to his social media page. As Magyar Nemzet reported, the Hungarian delegation was in Turkey as the next stop in the peace mission.

I met with Pope Francis in Rome, where I also had talks with the Italian prime minister, I went to Florida to talk with President Donald Trump, I had a long phone call yesterday with the Russian president, and today I am here in Ankara and had talks with the president of Turkey. This is our chance to end the war and start plans for peace,

PM Orban said, noting that it would be important for everyone in Europe to come to their senses.

The leaders in Brussels must also recognize that there is no future for the war strategy. Instead of continuing the war, we must work to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities and build a new security architecture with our neighbors. Six months ago, no one wanted to hear about peace, and now everyone is talking about it. We have opened the door, so now the substantive negotiations can begin. This is the greatest achievement of the Hungarian EU Presidency,

Viktor Orban stated.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Ankara for talks (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)