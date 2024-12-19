PM Orban: Opposition Pursues Same Agenda, Switches Lead Actor

Brussels will not give up and remains committed to enforcing a change of government in Hungary, Viktor Orban told Mandiner in an interview. Hungary's prime minister also addressed domestic political changes triggered by the presidential pardon, Donald Trump’s victory, and the economic outlook for 2025.

The most immediate benefit of Trump’s victory is economic in nature. The United States was once the second-largest investor in the Hungarian economy, but it has now slipped to fourth place, a change linked to the discriminatory policies of the Democratic administration,

– Mr. Orban said. He pointed out that, with Trump’s victory, the current administration's anti-Hungarian policy would come to an end, and he outlined prospects for trade agreements, fair visa treatment, and high-tech American investments.