Talks on Strengthening Hungarian-American Economic Relations Start in Florida

Building on the good relations with the incoming US administration, Hungary's Parliamentary state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade entered into business negotiations in Florida to shore up Hungarian-American economic ties.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 12. 15. 14:57
MAGYAR Levente
Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar of Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKM) in Zenta, where contracts were signed with successful bidders as part of the Hungarian government's economic development program in Vojvodina, Serbia on December 9, 2024 (Photo: MTI/KKM) Fotó: KKM
In a statement sent to MTI, Levente Magyar stressed that the talks, which will likely bring new opportunities for economic cooperation, build on the excellent relations with President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

He added that as a result of the discussions, products and services could also appear in Hungary that would benefit the Hungarian economy as a whole.

Hungary has had long-standing close ties with key economic players in Florida, many of whom have Hungarian family roots, Levente Magyar pointed out. The meetings included a meeting with Thomas (Tamas) Peterffy, a big investor the state secretary described as the most successful Hungarian businessman in the world.

Levente Magyar said that Florida is one of the richest and most economically powerful states in the Union, with growing political clout.

He mentioned that President Donald Trump spends a significant part of his time in the southern state, where earlier this week Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the first European leader to be received by the president-elect since winning the vote.

Cover photo: Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar of Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKM) in Zenta, where contracts were signed with successful bidders as part of the Hungarian government's economic development program in Vojvodina, Serbia on December 9, 2024 (Photo: MTI/KKM).

 

