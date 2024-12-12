Rendkívüli

PM Orban Phones President Putin as Part of His Peace Mission

Russia's president and Hungary's prime minister discussed several important topics, including the situation in Ukraine.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 12. 12. 9:31
The photo released by the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Press Office on July 5, 2024, shows Hungarian PM Viktor Orban meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow (Photo: AFP)
Hungary’s prime minister held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. According to a statement issued by the Kremlin’s press service, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Russian RIA Novosti news agency reported.

They discussed Ukraine and economic cooperation,” the Kremlin stated.

 – the Kremlin said. 

PM Orban expressed interest in advancing efforts to find a political and diplomatic solution to the crisis, emphasizing his communication with several Western leaders,

– reads the press statement.

President Putin provided his assessment of the unfolding situation and Kyiv 's destructive policies, which, in his view, continue to preclude the possibility of a peaceful resolution.

During their conversation, the two leaders also touched on bilateral cooperation and tensions in the Middle East, paying particular attention to Syria.

