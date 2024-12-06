PM Orban: US Is a Main Actor in This War

"In all matters in which the Catholic Church can help, we can count on them and the Vatican," he added.

"Without America this war wouldn't be possible"

It is a rare situation, he said, because in essence there are two US presidents, and America's role in the Russian-Ukrainian war in our neighborhood is inescapable. "America is one of the main players in this war, and without them this war would not be possible," he said, adding that without American support Ukraine would not be able to put up resistance.

"When we think of the US, we must think of them as having an indispensable role in the European system," the PM outlined the situation, saying that

if they were to leave Europe, at that moment a security vacuum would arise.

When the war is over, Europe has to sort out its security situation, he indicated, saying that this will require a difficult and long series of negotiations, but that we must now focus on a ceasefire.

According to PM Orban, one US president, Donald Trump, is pro-peace, while the other, the sitting US president, wants to increase the scale of the war and increase support.

The US Secretary of State's call for the lowering of the conscription age in Ukraine, in other words for more young people to die on the front, is a clear sign that it was high time for change to come, Viktor Orban said, adding that the Ukrainians had made the wrong decision by refusing, under Anglo-Saxon pressure, to make peace with Russia back in 2022.

Patriots convene in Budapest, a new majority emerging

On the issue of migration, the PM said that he had also held talks with his Italian counterpart, as the Italian and Hungarian governments are on the same page in opposing all forms of migration and wanting to choose the policy of Brussels. "The Liberals, Socialists and the People's Party made a pact, bringing about the coalition government in Brussels, and we are the opposition. This Brussels coalition government wants to impose its views on us in the areas of child protection, migration, the economy and the war."

The Patriots for Europe group is currently convening in Budapest, Mr Orban said, pointing out that, if the two groups, the Patriots and the European Conservatives, are taken together, they are already the second largest grouping in the European Parliament. He also added that

they could become the largest grouping in the foreseeable future,

- becoming the majority, as disenfranchisement with the Brussels pact is growing and MEPs are switching over to this group.

Menczer was right in doing what he did!

"Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber see Hungary as an enemy and want a change of government. They have stated that they want the Tisza Party in government," Viktor Orban stated, noting that the Tisza Party has chosen an offensive and aggressive style, which is distasteful to him, but certainly impressive to many. In politics, it is the duty of spokespersons to stop the extremely unpleasant, aggressive politics, Viktor Orban said, referring to the dispute that Peter Magyar had this week with Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats.

All who draw the sword will die by the sword, said the prime minister, pointing out that Tamas Menczer was right to do what he did, and that one can only speak to blusterers in their own language.