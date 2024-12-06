"We are living in the shadow of war, and I see that the issue of war and peace is at the center of Vatican diplomacy, so I went to the right place to seek reassurance," Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary program, following his meeting with Pope Francis earlier this week. His talks in the Vatican focused on international affairs as well as relations with Hungary.
PM Orban: US Is a Main Actor in This War
German car factories are not being closed down in Hungary, but are being developed and the government is doing everything it can to ensure this, the Hungarian prime minister said in his regular Friday morning weekly interview for Kossuth Radio, noting that he also had talks with German business leaders this past week. Victor Orban said that the currently launching Demjan Sandor program is unprecedented in Hungary and compared the move to the introduction of the Szechenyi Plan. The PM also spoke of his visit to the Pope, and of Tamas Menczer's encounter with Peter Magyar, saying that the Fidesz spokesperson was right to do what he did, and that this was the only way to talk to the hotheads.
"In all matters in which the Catholic Church can help, we can count on them and the Vatican," he added.
"Without America this war wouldn't be possible"
It is a rare situation, he said, because in essence there are two US presidents, and America's role in the Russian-Ukrainian war in our neighborhood is inescapable. "America is one of the main players in this war, and without them this war would not be possible," he said, adding that without American support Ukraine would not be able to put up resistance.
"When we think of the US, we must think of them as having an indispensable role in the European system," the PM outlined the situation, saying that
if they were to leave Europe, at that moment a security vacuum would arise.
When the war is over, Europe has to sort out its security situation, he indicated, saying that this will require a difficult and long series of negotiations, but that we must now focus on a ceasefire.
According to PM Orban, one US president, Donald Trump, is pro-peace, while the other, the sitting US president, wants to increase the scale of the war and increase support.
The US Secretary of State's call for the lowering of the conscription age in Ukraine, in other words for more young people to die on the front, is a clear sign that it was high time for change to come, Viktor Orban said, adding that the Ukrainians had made the wrong decision by refusing, under Anglo-Saxon pressure, to make peace with Russia back in 2022.
Patriots convene in Budapest, a new majority emerging
On the issue of migration, the PM said that he had also held talks with his Italian counterpart, as the Italian and Hungarian governments are on the same page in opposing all forms of migration and wanting to choose the policy of Brussels. "The Liberals, Socialists and the People's Party made a pact, bringing about the coalition government in Brussels, and we are the opposition. This Brussels coalition government wants to impose its views on us in the areas of child protection, migration, the economy and the war."
The Patriots for Europe group is currently convening in Budapest, Mr Orban said, pointing out that, if the two groups, the Patriots and the European Conservatives, are taken together, they are already the second largest grouping in the European Parliament. He also added that
they could become the largest grouping in the foreseeable future,
- becoming the majority, as disenfranchisement with the Brussels pact is growing and MEPs are switching over to this group.
Menczer was right in doing what he did!
"Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber see Hungary as an enemy and want a change of government. They have stated that they want the Tisza Party in government," Viktor Orban stated, noting that the Tisza Party has chosen an offensive and aggressive style, which is distasteful to him, but certainly impressive to many. In politics, it is the duty of spokespersons to stop the extremely unpleasant, aggressive politics, Viktor Orban said, referring to the dispute that Peter Magyar had this week with Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats.
All who draw the sword will die by the sword, said the prime minister, pointing out that Tamas Menczer was right to do what he did, and that one can only speak to blusterers in their own language.
When Brussels tries to impose governors on us, we will kick against it. We will stand up for ourselves, we will fight for Hungary's sovereignty and for the interests of the Hungarian people, Viktor Orban said.
Europe is paralyzed, the German and French governments have fallen
The French government has failed in Paris, and the German government also collapsed earlier, Hungary's prime minister said. These are the governments of Europe's two largest economies, he noted, adding that the situation is better in France. PM Orban took the view that it is not worth making long-term agreements with caretaker governments.
Hungary has more than 12.5 billion euros in its account, and it is up to us when to draw it down, the Hungarian premier said. Entrepreneurs carry out the development work, submit the bill to the Hungarian government, and it is forwarded to Brussels for reimbursement out of the 12.5 billion euros.
This money will meet the needs of the Hungarian economy until the end of 2026. "In addition to this, we are entitled to more money, which we will have to obtain," the prime minister said, outlining the situation regarding EU funds.
Hungary will continue to receive EU funds after 2026, Viktor Orban said, and the money we haven't received will be paid later, otherwise he will not agree to the adoption of the new EU budget.
The European economy is falling apart due to the bad economic policy pursued by Brussels, with their decisions driving up energy prices. We have a utility price cut scheme, while there is no such protection in the West. At the same time, high energy prices affect the lives of businesses. The question is how Brussels can be persuaded to change its economic policy in order to increase competitiveness, Viktor Orban said, adding that it will not be Hungary's job to enforce this, because the Poles are taking over the rotating presidency in January.
Factories are closing in Germany, factories are being upgraded in Hungary
The prime minister disclosed that this week he held talks in Hungary with several major players in the German economy, who are not happy and are struggling with enormous difficulties. Factories - not one or two, but many - closing in Germany is something he has not seen for ten years. "We need to create a competitive situation so that Hungarian factories are not closed down," he added. Investments should be valued, he said, these factories will be developed, as the Hungarian economic situation is more favorable for them. As an example, the prime minister mentioned that BMW is now building a factory in the town of Debrecen.
Speaking about the Demjan Sandor Program, the prime minister said that there has never been anything like it in Hungary, comparing the new program to the former Szechenyi Plan, but the Demjan Programme will be even bigger in scale.
In PM Orban's view, it is a key issue that small and medium-sized enterprises should also be in order, and the program provides an opportunity to develop them. "We have managed to reach an agreement with the board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which will be in charge of running the program," he said.
Speaking about the parliamentary elections in Romania, he said that the Hungarian community has recognized the danger and they have been able to take joint action to avert it. "We are trying to establish friendly relations with Romania so that a more moderate policy prevails for Hungarians living there," the Hungarian prime minister underlined, recalling that it was during Hungary's EU presidency that Romania gained full accession to the Schengen Area, which he hopes will be a good starting point.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the studio of public radio (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
