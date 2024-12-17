PM Orban: We Have Good Reasons to Be Thankful, Hungarians Make Progress Even Amidst Difficulties

"A promise made should be a promise kept, the M53 bypass has been completed," Viktor Orban said at the inauguration of a section of the route bypassing Soltvadkert, in southern Hungary. The Hungarian prime minister recalled that in the spring Hungary was put under great pressure because of its pro-peace stance, but

every match goes on until we win.

We won the European Parliament elections, we founded the Patriots for Europe group, Trump won in America, he listed, adding:

This is the season of Advent, and we have good reasons to be thankful.

The last section of the M85 was inaugurated on Saturday, and now the last section of the M83, he said.

There is no strong Hungary without a strong countryside, the prime minister said, noting that more people are in jobs in the counties than ever before, and the average wage has also increased.

We are creating a new economic zone in the southern regions. Major investments are taking place in Szeged and Kecskemet, a bypass road will be completed near Baja, with another one planned for Pecs,

Viktor Orban said, highlighting that the government has earmarked 330 billion forints (806.5 million euros) in next year’s budget for making Hungary's southern countryside resilient. Hungary is implementing its largest agricultural program to date, and the Hungarian Village program will also continue.

The Hungarian economy is set for a fantastic year in 2025, he said, advising against believing the pessimists.

Hungary is a viable and strong country. We will emerge from the shadow of war stronger. In the coming year, huge factories will start production, many thousands of new jobs will be created, wages will rise and support for families will increase. Hungary can always do what we think we can do,

he said.

Hungary's prime minister also announced the opening of the road on his social media page, emphasizing that this will strengthen the Hungarian countryside.

Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar also took to Facebook to point out that while back in 2010 only 6 million people reached a dual expressway within 30 minutes, by the end of 2024 more than 8.5 million people will have access.

By the end of the term, every Hungarian will be able to reach the expressway network within half an hour. This is what we have set as our goal, and we will continue to work accordingly,

the construction and transport minister said.

With the bypass near Soltvadkert opened, the town will be greatly relieved of through traffic, he wrote, stressing that the residents in Soltvadkert will now be able to live in a much cleaner, quieter and more liveable environment, and travel in a safer way.