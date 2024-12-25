PM Orban Wishes Blessed Christmas to All Hungarians

Hungary's prime minister wished the Hungarian people a Merry Christmas, quoting from a poem by Transylvanian-Hungarian poet Albert Wass. Viktor Orban posted on social media a passage from Christmas Poems I, about the birth of Jesus:

"Angels soar above the world so high,

Bringing news of peace from the sky!

Born at last, Truth and Goodness appear,

The one we awaited is finally here!"

"I wish a Blessed Christmas to all Hungarians," the prime minister ended his post.

In the days preceding the holiday, the prime minister was up to his ears in work, but he could spend Christmas Eve with his family. He was snowed under with work, he wrote on social media on December 23, referring to the inclement weather, and posted a photo showing him with high stacks of documents on his desk.

Working full speed on Monday, PM Orban held talks with MOL Group CEO Zsolt Hernadi and Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar.

We will continue to build the country next year,

Viktor Orban said, commenting on the meetings. He also had a busy weekend behind him.

He gave an interview to public television on Sunday evening and held an international press conference on Saturday. We are within arm's reach of peace, PM Orban said, evaluating 2024 in his year-end television interview, the rime Minister evaluated the year and stated that we are within arm's reach of peace.