Tamas Deutsch: What Brussels Is Doing Is Disgraceful

The European Commission has not adopted an amendment to the law on public interest trusts, leaving universities run by foundations still barred from Erasmus+ and Horizon programs. In a post on his social media site, MEP Tamas Deutsch said they are continuing to penalize Hungarian university students and researchers in an utterly unlawful manner.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 18. 10:50
MEP Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz delegation to the European Parliament (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)
What Brussels is doing is disgraceful: they want to continue to punish Hungarian university students and researchers in an utterly illegal manner. Years ago they had already declared that "Hungary must be brought to its knees" and "financially starved". Brussels is executing this malicious plan, using the most brazen means when it continues to penalize Hungarian university students and researchers, unlawfully. Brussels bureaucrats and the members of the Hungarian opposition siding with them and being spiteful of their own country, want to force Hungary to support the war, to let illegal migrants into the country and to give up our child protection law. But no matter what they do, we Hungarians will not give in on these issues, period,

MEP Tamas Deutsch posted. 

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the European Commission in its decision on Monday said that the amendment to the law announced by the Hungarian government on December 2 does not adequately address the risk of conflict of interest in the boards of public interest trusts. In response to a question by our Brussels correspondent, the Fidesz MEP criticized the Commission's decision. In his view, Brussels is not only unjustifiably, but also unlawfully preventing Hungarian students and researchers from participating in EU programs.

Brussels wants to continue penalizing Hungarian students and researchers in an utterly unlawful manner. What they are doing is disgraceful,

the politician told Magyar Nemzet. The minister for culture and innovation also reacted to the European Commission's position. Balazs Hanko said,

Hungarian university students have been taken hostage politically.

Earlier, Kinga Gal, Fidesz MEP, also slammed the European Commission's decision to continue to exclude Hungarian public interest trusts and the universities they operate from the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programs as unacceptable and discriminatory.

Cover photo: MEP Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz delegation to the European Parliament (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

 

