Viktor Orban in America: The Future Has Begun

"Let’s Make America and Europe Great Again!" the government spokesperson wrote on social media, regarding Viktor Orban's most recent talks. Prime Minister Orban met with President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 10. 9:56
The photo released by the Prime Minister’s Press Office shows Donald Trump welcoming PM Viktor Orban at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on December 9, 2024. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met with Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Eszter Vitalyos - the government's spokesperson - confirmed on her social media.

This photo released by the Prime Minister’s Press Office shows Viktor Orban (right) in discussions with Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on December 9, 2024. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office /Zoltan Fischer)

In a post shared on Facebook, the government spokesperson wrote: “We share the same values and believe in similar policies."

God, homeland, and family are fundamental values for all conservatives, as they form the foundation of our societies and serve as a compass for all our efforts. These principles unite us - true Americans, true Hungarians, true patriots around the world,

– Ms. Vitalyos added. 

Our political communities share the same goal: to prioritize our own nations. Let’s make America and Europe great again!

 – the spokesperson concluded.

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted in an earlier piece, on Monday afternoon Prime Minister Orban held talks at Florida's Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Michael Waltz.

America, the future has begun,

 – PM Orban wrote about the meeting, in a post shared on social media.

PM Orban’s press chief informed Hungary's state news agency (MTI) that the discussions included Peter Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjarto, and Gellert Jasza, the Chairman of 4iG.

A fine afternoon at Mar-a-Lago: a long conversation with Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Mike Waltz,

– Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media, following the meetings.

Cover photo: The photo released by the Prime Minister’s Press Office shows Donald Trump welcoming Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on December 9, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

 

