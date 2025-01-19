Balazs Hidveghi: Brussels Wants a Puppet Government, but Hungary Stands Firm

The government’s position and negotiation strength are bolstered by the fact that over 1.35 million people participated in the national consultation survey, Balazs Hidveghi told Kossuth Radio on Sunday morning.

Hungary's practice of involving citizens in decision-making is unprecedented in Europe,

and the number of participants in the most recent national consultation was once again remarkable, emphasized the parliamentary state secretary of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office.

Hungarians have stood up for national self-determination and economic sovereignty," sending a clear message to Brussels and its "representatives and puppets," who pursue goals contrary to Hungary’s interests, said the state secretary.

Brussels essentially wants a puppet government, [...] and they now openly admit this,

Balazs Hidveghi stressed, adding that Hungary, however, remains stable and, "with the support of the people, will continue to do so in the long term".