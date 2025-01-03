Iványi Gábordavid pressmanWesley-díjnagykövetMET
magyar

David Pressman Receives Award from Gabor Ivanyi

The outgoing US ambassador to Budapest is in the company of leftist-liberal public figures.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 01. 03. 10:49
David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, at an LGBTQ Pride Parade in Budapest (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

David Pressman, the United States Ambassador to Hungary, has been awarded the Wesley Prize by the John Wesley Theological College (WJLF). The award will be presented to him by Reverend Gabor Ivanyi, leader of the Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship (MET), according to a press release from the US Embassy Index reported.

The Wesley Prize was established in 2012 by the WJLF's senate to honor individuals who play an outstanding public role in Hungarian society, aligned with the values of MET and WJLF. Since its inception, the award has been given to five recipients: historian Randolph L Braham, philosopher Mihaly Vajda, sociologist Viktor Karady, horticulturist and politician Gyorgy Balint, and lawyer Daniel Karsai.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, MET's Wesley Janos Vocational School, Technical School, High School, and Primary Art School in Marokpapi was brought under the maintenance of the Kisvarda Vocational Training Center as of November 1. Ivanyi Gabor's organization writes,

The Marokpapi school fills a crucial gap, performing exemplary pedagogical and social work in the region and growing in popularity. We have 432 students, 150 of whom will take vocational or matriculation exams at the end of the school year. Enrollment numbers increase every year. The school trains workers and technicians in construction, social work, and agriculture sectors and provides opportunities for obtaining high school diplomas in night school courses. In recent years, hundreds of vocational and matriculation certificates have been earned here by predominantly disadvantaged young people.

The institution became financially unsustainable after the Hungarian State Treasury stopped transferring normative funding to the school in September, citing MET’s multi-billion-forint tax debt. As a result, the school’s former operator informed the Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County Government Office that they could no longer maintain operations.

Cover Photo: David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, at an LGBTQ Pride Parade in Budapest (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus).

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekpropaganda

Ambrózy kolléga igazsága

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

És tudod mi a legjobb? Hogy ezek soha nem unják meg!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu