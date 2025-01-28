Brussels draws on its entire toolkit against those who refuse to fall in line and meet its expectations," Dornfeld pointed out. He explained that in Hungary’s case, reports on the rule of law—such as the Tavares, Sargentini, and Delbos-Corfield reports—were built on lies to justify the attacks. These proceedings eventually led to the Article 7 procedure, which, however, resulted in a prolonged legal stalemate. To resolve this deadlock, the rule of law mechanism was introduced, allowing the freezing of EU funds.

George Soros’s network continues to wield significant influence in Brussels, according to Laszlo Dornfeld (Photo: AFP)

Von der Leyen made it clear that these criteria will be extended to all funds, including agricultural subsidies,

warned Dornfeld. He cited Poland as another example, where similar pressure was exerted. Although the Article 7 procedure was initiated against Poland, the rule of law mechanism was not applied because the Polish government aligned with the pro-war majority.

After Donald Tusk came to power, all proceedings against Poland were dropped with record speed, even though real and serious violations began at that point,

he added.

George Soros and the invisible strings of European decision making

George Soros's network continues to have substantial influence in Brussels, impacting the transparency of decision-making processes, according to Laszlo Dornfeld.

Soros's NGOs are widely present in European decision-making. For instance, only the local branches in Soros's empire were consulted when the false rule of law reports, mentioned above, were compiled,

the analyst pointed out. He highlighted that Eva Kaili's scandal also shed light on how the Soros network operates.

In that case also, money was funneled through various liberal NGOs into the pockets of corrupt left-wing politicians,

Dornfeld emphasized. The extent of this influence is well demonstrated by the leaked 2017 “reliable allies” list, which included 226 of the European Parliament’s 751 members. According to Dornfeld, this implies that "George Soros would have the largest faction in the EP".

Patriotic movements as an alternative

In the United States, Soros’s world has already failed, but in Europe, the alternative is only now beginning to take shape. "In Europe, only the opposition to the current Brussels-based globalist elite, the Patriots, can bring about change," Dornfeld opined. He emphasized that the Patriots not only offer an alternative but are also free from the burdens of past mistakes.

This is why Brussels fears the patriots so much and tries to isolate them behind a 'cordon sanitaire,' but this is becoming increasingly ineffective,

Dornfeld said. He specifically highlighted the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, which, under Morawiecki’s leadership, is seeking closer cooperation with right-wing forces in the US.

The dangers of Brussels' policies for Hungary

Dornfeld believes that Brussels increasingly sees itself as an imperial center, treating member states as mere provinces.

The globalist elite’s policies are dictated solely by the prevailing power interests and the madness of woke ideology, with no regard for citizens,

he stressed. According to the Hungarian analyst, these policies not only threaten national sovereignty but also cause significant economic harm.

If this type of policy were to become dominant across Europe, it would be a disaster for Hungary. One only needs to look at the state of societies that, for instance, did not resist migration pressure,

he said.

Europe's economic decline: Brussels' mistakes

Brussels's woke ideology-driven policies are already having severe consequences, such as the energy crisis and the crisis in the German automotive industry. Europe's economic decline is a direct consequence of Brussels' woke madness and misguided policies, Dornfeld pointed out. In particular, he highlighted the Green Deal, which he said, together with the sanctions policy, has exacerbated the situation.

Increased energy costs have led to an unprecedented crisis in Germany's car industry, a key sector in Europe's economy,

he argued.

The role of national government and the possibility of patriotic success

For Hungary, maintaining a patriotic government is crucial in the fight against Brussels’s globalist policies. Dornfeld stressed that

the only chance for globalists to succeed in Hungary and Europe is if the right-wing, sovereigntist government falls, allowing them to install their own globalist executives in power.

However, the growing presence of patriots in Europe is encouraging. "The fact that the voice of the sovereigntist Right will no longer be represented by just one European leader in the European Council will mark a significant turning point," Dornfeld noted. The successful example of Hungary's rotating EU presidency also demonstrated that patriotic politics offer a viable alternative.

