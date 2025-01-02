Government Does Not Anticipate Early Parliamentary Elections

The Government Information Center (KTK) has refuted claims by Gergely Kovacs, co-chair of the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP), and the Vox Populi group suggesting that early parliamentary elections could take place in Hungary, writes 24.hu.

Speculation arose after the government allocated 8.4 billion forints (20.4 million euros) in the 2025 budget for parliamentary elections. However, the KTK dismissed all left-wing rumors in a statement, clarifying that the allocated amount is intended to prepare for the 2026 parliamentary elections.

Unlike some Western European countries, Hungary enjoys political stability. The next parliamentary elections will be held in 2026. Any claims to the contrary are nothing more than cheap political smear campaigns,

the statement reads.

A significant portion of the allocated funds will go toward IT developments to ensure that the elections are conducted seamlessly and supported by an independent IT system, free of external interference,

the statement added, as reported by the news outlet.

The importance of these IT improvements stems from past controversies. In 2018, the valasztas.hu website crashed due to high traffic, prompting the then-opposition to accuse the government of manipulating the election results through IT interference. Allegations claimed that, based on actual votes, Fidesz would not have won. By 2022, no such IT failures occurred, and opposition parties deployed vote counters to all polling stations. These monitors later confirmed that mass electoral fraud was not possible in Hungary’s voting system.