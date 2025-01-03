Rendkívüli

Két rendőr súlyosan megsérült egy berlini rendőrőrsön történt robbanásban

HUF Thousands of Billions Go to Families and Businesses

The Hungarian government's new 21-point Economic Policy Action Plan rests on three main pillars.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 03. 10:16
In 2025, the government will provide four thousand billion forints to families and businesses through the economic action plan, Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson posted on Facebook.

As is known, the Hungarian government's new 21-point Economic Action Plan rests on three main pillars: increasing the purchasing power of incomes, ensuring affordable housing, and the Demjan Sandor program, which aims to support the doubling of the size of Hungarian SMEs. The Demjan Sandor program will mobilize a total of 1400 billion forints in 2025 in order to increase the competitiveness and productivity of Hungarian small and medium-sized enterprises, stimulate their export activities and facilitate their leap in size. The Demjan Sandor program contains 8+1 measures, which are available on the official website of the program.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: pexels)

 

