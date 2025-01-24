Miklos Szantho: Trump's Victory Could Usher in Era of Patriots

Szantho emphasized that a key change for Hungary with Trump’s victory is "the cessation of direct and overt interference” by the US government in Hungarian domestic politics.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt room (Photo: AFP)

In the interview, the director pointed out that Trump’s victory is fundamentally rooted in a desire to "restore the national greatness upon which the American dream has been built for centuries." By contrast, he argued, the American Left is "fixated on minority identities and pursuing an ideology-driven social culture that disregards the Christian ethics of the Founding Fathers."

Trump's team has shifted into high gear from the very first days, working to reverse many of Biden's mistakes. While I hesitate to predict that the new US administration will benefit everyone globally, I am confident that the world will be a better place for Hungary with Trump,

Miklos Szantho told Origo, commenting on Trump's inauguration.

He describes the re-elected president as "essentially the opposition to Washington's ruling liberal elite, just as the Patriots are to Brussels." He suggests that Trump’s victory, combined with the rise of the European Right, could "usher in the era of patriots in Western civilization."

The director general also highlighted

the importance of right-wing entities across Europe joining forces to articulate their common position in an organized manner. This is crucial because the European People's Party (EPP) has long ago shifted to the left leaving the remaining conservative and national-minded alliances fragmented and at best lacking political aims past the functional group structure within the European Parliament (EP) operations. The Patriots for Europe Group, by contrast, has clear goals—to occupy or reclaim Brussels—and it possesses a visible unifying power, as national-minded forces continue to join it. Trump’s victory, converging with the rise of the European right, could indeed herald the era of patriots in Western civilization, a necessity given that today’s 'sick man of Europe' is the European Union itself.

Addressing Hungary's domestic political landscape, Szantho observed that "the left-wing scene is constantly reordering itself, currently working on building a leftist catch-all party". However, he underlined that Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has maintained stable popular support of 45–55% in elections since 2010.

The interview concluded with Szantho expressing optimism about Hungary’s economic outlook. He highlighted the stable foundations and the launch of new manufacturing capacities as drivers of growth.

Cover Photo: Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, speaks on the first day of the two-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC Hungary) at Millenaris in Budapest on April 25, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)