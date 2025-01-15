Peter Magyar's Charade Continues, True Intentions Exposed

"Peter Magyar's fake voting stunt is nothing but shameless data harvesting. It is clear as day that this whole so-called voting scheme of Magyar is just a cheap smokescreen," Tamas Deutsch stated on his social media account.

According to the Fidesz MEP, it was never in doubt that the president of the Tisza Party would want to hold onto, as Peter Magyar himself put it, his "fake job for 20,000 euros a month" at all costs.

After all, without the MEP position, there's no money. And even more importantly, without the MEP position, there's no right to immunity either,

Deutsch added.